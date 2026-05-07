Medivir AB: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Medivir on 7 May 2026

Medivir AB (publ) held its annual general meeting today on 7 May 2026. The annual general meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The annual general meeting in Medivir AB (publ) resolved the following:

Approval of profit and loss accounts and balance sheets, and discharge from liability of the board members and the managing director

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the profit and loss accounts and balance sheets for the financial year 2025. The persons who had been board members and managing director were discharged from liability with respect to their respective management of the company for the financial year 2025.



Distribution of the company's profit or loss

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the company's results should be carried forward.



Remuneration to the board of directors and the auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the board shall be paid in a total amount of not more than SEK 1,005,000 annually, allocated as follows. The chairman shall receive SEK 450,000 and other board members not employed by the company shall receive SEK 185,000 each. The annual general meeting also resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices within the auditor's quotation.



Election of the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of board members shall be four ordinary members with no deputy board members and that the number of auditors shall be one with no deputies.



Further, the annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Angelica Loskog, Anna Törner, Anders Hallberg and elect Kristian Tryggvason as members of the board of directors. Anders Hallberg was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.



The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal and the board of directors' recommendation, to re-elect Grant Thornton Sweden AB as the company's auditor.



The board of directors' remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve of the remuneration report submitted by the board of directors.



Authorisation to issue new shares

The annual general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorize the board, up and until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions and with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, to resolve on the issue of new ordinary shares, comprising a total of not more than 20 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company after the utilization of the authorization.



The purpose of the authorization is to provide the board with flexibility in its work to ensure that the company can be provided with capital in an appropriate manner for the financing of operations. Issuance of new shares pursuant to the authorization shall be carried out on market terms.



Share price-related programme for variable remuneration to the board of directors (the Board Programme)

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the company's largest shareholder Hallberg Management AB, to adopt an incentive programme in the form of a share price-related program for variable remuneration to the company's board members.



Hedging measure in relation to the Board Programme

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the company shall be able to transfer ordinary shares, which, after conversion, derive from own C-shares. The purpose of the transfer is to fully or partially finance the company's costs for previously resolved share-based incentive programs and/or the Board programme.



More information about the resolutions is available in the notice and the complete proposals included therein which are available on the company's website, www.medivir.com.



For additional information, please contact;

Jens Lindberg

Chief Executive Officer

Medivir AB

Phone: +46 8 5468 3100

Email: jens.lindberg@medivir.com

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative therapies targeting areas of high unmet medical need. Its drug candidates focus on indications where current treatment options are limited or non-existent, offering the potential to deliver meaningful improvements for patients. Medivir's two lead programs are fostrox, a precision chemotherapy designed to selectively target liver cancer cells while minimizing side effects, and MIV-711, aimed at treating Osteogenesis Imperfecta (brittle bone disease). Both candidates have blockbuster potential, representing significant value creation opportunities for Medivir's shareholders and affected patients. Collaborations and partnerships play a key role in Medivir's business model, with drug development conducted either in-house or in partnership. Medivir (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) is listed on the Small Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.medivir.com