Standard Dental Labs Inc. Closes Acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory, Increasing Revenue Base by More Than 375%

ORLANDO, Fla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) ("SDL" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing dental laboratory consolidator focused on strategic acquisitions throughout Florida. Today it has announced the successful closing of its acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory of Sarasota, Florida, effective May 6, 2026.

The acquisition represents a major milestone in the Company's growth strategy and immediately expands SDL's operational footprint, which covers all along Florida's Gulf Coast. This will see the significant increase of the Company's production capabilities, customer reach, and recurring revenue base.

The acquisition became effective as of May 6, 2026, and Standard Dental Labs began recognizing revenue from BRLIT Dental Laboratory operations effective immediately upon closing.

Prior to the acquisition, Standard Dental Labs reported annual revenue of approximately $236,000. BRLIT Dental Laboratory contributed approximately $886,000 in additional annual revenue, increasing SDL's annualized revenue base to more than $1.1 million, representing growth of more than 375%.

Founded in 1977, BRLIT Dental Laboratory has served dentists throughout Florida for nearly five decades. It brings with it an established client base and experienced team in addition to a long-standing reputation within the dental industry for quality craftsmanship and customer service across a broad range of restorative products.

Under the terms of the transaction, BRLIT Dental Laboratory will continue operating in tandem with Standard Dental Labs platform, with key personnel remaining actively involved in day-to-day operations and customer relationship management to ensure continuity of exceptional service for existing and future clients.

"This acquisition represents a transformational step for Standard Dental Labs," said James Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Dental Labs Inc. "BRLIT is an exceptionally well-established laboratory with a multi-generational history, an excellent reputation, and deep customer relationships throughout the region. More importantly, this transaction validates our acquisition model and materially accelerates the scale of our business."

Mr. Brooks continued, "The closing of BRLIT immediately increases our revenue base by more than threefold and establishes a much larger operational foundation from which we intend to continue expanding. We believe the dental laboratory industry remains highly fragmented, particularly in Florida, and we intend to continue pursuing strategic acquisitions that are operationally synergistic, financially accretive, and capable of creating long-term shareholder value."

The Company believes the acquisition will improve economies of scale, strengthen purchasing power, expand technical capabilities, and enhance SDL's ability to support additional acquisitions moving forward.

The transaction was completed following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including financial and operational due diligence.

For additional information, please visit Standard Dental Labs Inc. or review the Company's filings and disclosures at OTC Markets - TUTH Disclosure Page.

Investor & Media Contact

Standard Dental Labs Inc.

424 E Central Blvd, Suite 308, Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 789-1923 • Email: info@sdl.care • Investors: https://sdl.care/investors

SOURCE: Standard Dental Labs Inc.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is a publicly traded dental laboratory company focused on acquiring and integrating privately owned dental laboratories throughout Florida and other strategic markets. The Company's growth strategy is centered on building a scalable platform of high-quality dental laboratories while preserving local customer relationships and operational expertise.

The Company has also qualified an offering statement under Regulation A with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Form 1-A/A filed July 25, 2025. The offering is intended to support the Company's acquisition strategy, operational growth, and balance sheet objectives. Investors should review the offering circular and related filings available through the SEC and OTC Markets prior to making any investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated revenue growth, future acquisitions, integration efforts, scalability, financing initiatives, operational synergies, and long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "will," "may," "continue," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including integration risks, customer retention, operational performance, financing availability, regulatory considerations, market conditions, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures published through OTC Markets.

The Company's Regulation A offering statement referenced herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities except pursuant to the qualified offering circular. Any investment should be made only after careful review of the offering materials and risk factors contained therein.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.