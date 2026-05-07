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WKN: A41MQP | ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93 | Ticker-Symbol: PAN0
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 12:57
7,150 Euro
+1,42 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYPOINT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAYPOINT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7007,35008:27
6,9507,15007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 15:36 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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PayPoint plc: Resolution of claim by Global 365 Limited - Competition Appeal Tribunal Judgment

Resolution of claim by Global 365 Limited - Competition Appeal Tribunal Judgment

PayPoint plc notes that the Competition Appeal Tribunal ('CAT') has today handed down its judgment concerning the claim brought by Global-365 plc and Global Prepaid Solutions Limited ('G365') against PayPoint Plc and a number of its subsidiary companies, PayPoint Collections Limited, PayPoint Network Limited and PayPoint Retail Solutions Limited ("PayPoint").

The CAT has:

  • Found PayPoint liable for an historical infringement of competition law, which ceased in 2018, concerning certain contracts under which it provided energy OTC prepayment services;

  • Awarded damages of £169,334 plus interest to G365 in respect of its "loss of a chance" to win contracts with a limited number of small energy suppliers.

Importantly, the CAT's findings confirm that PayPoint's past contracts with energy suppliers were not a significant factor in G365's lack of success. G365's initial claim was for £172.2 million - meaning that PayPoint defeated more than 99.85 per cent of G365's claim value.

PayPoint remains committed to ensuring its commercial practices meet all regulatory requirements.

ENDS


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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