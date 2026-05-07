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WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 21:59
3,580 US-Dollar
-0,28 % -0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
1.164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

FatPipe Networks: Buy Rating of FatPipe Inc., at $8.00 Price Target Reiterated by Jason Kolbert, Head of Equity Research at D. Boral Capital

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc., a multiple patents holder and pioneer in secure software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Jason Kolbert, Head of Equity Research at D. Boral Capital, has published an updated equity research report on the Company.

In its company update dated May 1, 2026, Jason Kolbert, Head of Equity Research, D. Boral Capital reiterated his Buy rating and maintained his $8.00 price target for FatPipe's common stock.

The report followed FatPipe's previously announced preliminary fiscal fourth quarter 2026 results, including preliminary revenue guidance of $6.6 million to $7.0 million and preliminary adjusted EBITDA guidance of $3.0 million to $3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The midpoint implies ~79% YoY revenue growth for the quarter.

"We appreciate D. Boral Capital's continued research coverage of FatPipe as we execute on our sales strategy across enterprise networking, SD-WAN, and cybersecurity," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer of FatPipe. "We remain focused on serving enterprise, government, and service provider customers with secure, reliable, and high-performance networking solutions."

The updated D. Boral Capital report is available at: https://dboralcapital-portal.bluematrix.com/links2/html/064464d2-856c-488b-b8d2-c8abca7a796c?firmId=11777

The D. Boral Capital report was prepared independently by D. Boral Capital and reflects the views of its analysts. FatPipe does not endorse or adopt any analyst report, rating, price target, estimate, projection, or opinion. Analyst reports are not prepared by the Company and should not be considered a recommendation by FatPipe to buy, sell, or hold any security.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact:

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140
Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/buy-rating-of-fatpipe-inc.-nasdaq-fatn-at-8.00-price-target-reite-1164794

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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