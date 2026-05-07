Statkraft AS: Barbara Flesche elected President of SolarPower Europe

(Brussels/Oslo 7 May 2026) - SolarPower Europe today announced the election of Statkraft executive Barbara Flesche as its new President, marking a new chapter for the European solar sector at a time of accelerating energy system transformation.



Barbara Flesche, Statkraft's Executive Vice President for Europe, brings extensive leadership experience from more than 20 years of working in the European renewable energy industry and across the entire solar value chain. She has a strong track record across solar, wind, hydropower, and storage and grid services.

As President of SolarPower Europe, she will lead the association's work to advance solar power and battery storage as a central pillar of Europe's clean, competitive and secure energy system.

Commenting on her election, Barbara Flesche said:

"I am honoured to take on the role of President of SolarPower Europe at a decisive moment for our sector and for Europe. Solar power has become a strategic asset for Europe's energy security, industrial competitiveness and climate objectives. It is impressive how the leadership of SolarPower Europe have succeeded in positioning the organisation at the centre of the European energy debate. Through credible advocacy and broad industry alignment, the organisation has increased its influence and established itself as a trusted partner in shaping Europe's energy future. I look forward to working closely with our members, partners and staff to continue this progress. Together-only together-can we deliver Europe's energy future on time and on budget."

The current leadership has positioned SolarPower Europe at the centre of the European energy debate, making solar a key solution for energy security, affordability and competitiveness.

She underlined the growing importance of system integration, flexibility and storage as Europe scales up renewables:

"Solar power, combined with batteries and smart flexibility solutions, is fundamental to building a resilient and affordable energy system which Europe needs more than ever in the current geopolitical situation. Together, solar and storage strengthen Europe's energy independence while enabling electrification across industry, transport and households. Getting the supportive regulatory frameworks in place is now critical."

SolarPower Europe plays a central role in representing the interests of the solar sector at European level, engaging with policymakers, industry stakeholders and civil society to deliver a solar driven energy transition. Under Barbara Flesche's presidency, the association will continue to focus on rapid solar deployment, strengthening European supply chains, grid integration and the scaling up of battery storage.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,200 employees in 20 countries.



Media contacts:

Marte Lerberg Kopstad

International media relations lead, +47 99522026, mlk@statkraft.com

www.statkraft.com

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