Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Timeplast, the materials science company pioneering sustainable products and AI-enabled 3D printing, today announced the successful close of its oversubscribed $5 million Regulation CF campaign with DealMaker's platform.

The raise gained momentum in its final three weeks, bringing in roughly $1 million per week and drawing capital from 9,733 retail investors in total. That community is more than a cap table: when Timeplast launched its sustainable straws, a single email to its investor list sold 10,000 units in six hours, a signal that retail investors don't just fund the company, they buy from it.

Timeplast ran the offering using DealMaker's white-labeled platform rather than routing investors through a marketplace. This gave the company full ownership of its investor data and a direct channel to the community backing it.

"We didn't want to rent our investor relationships. DealMaker lets us own the data and build a direct relationship with the people backing us. That's a fundamentally different outcome than showing up as one logo among many."

•Manuel Rendón, CEO and Founder, Timeplast

The structure also preserves Timeplast's existing governance and aligns capital with the founder's long-term outlook, allowing the company to keep building toward products like the Manifester, an AI-powered home 3D printer currently in development.

"Manuel understood something the best issuers on our platform understand: retail capital is a community, not just money. His investors love the product, they show up, and now they own a piece of what he's building."

•Rebecca Kacaba, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DealMaker

Timeplast's work to date has delivered two milestones: a class of sustainable materials that molecularly disintegrate in water, and a scalable industrial process refined across more than 30 production trials. The company now holds a portfolio of more than 80 proprietary 3D printing filaments, including what Timeplast believes to be the world's first 3D-printable soap.

Its next major product, the Manifester, is an AI-powered 3D printer designed to turn voice commands into finished physical objects, aiming to put industrial-scale manufacturing capability into a sub-$1,000 home device.

"Twenty years of R&D went into getting here. The people investing in Timeplast aren't looking for a quick exit. Neither are we."

•Manuel Rendón, CEO and Founder, Timeplast

Timeplast's raise reflects a growing pattern of long-development, innovation-led companies using retail investment structures to build the kind of engaged community that compounds product adoption alongside capital.

About Timeplast

Timeplast is a materials science company developing sustainable products and AI-enabled manufacturing technology, including a proprietary portfolio of 80+ 3D printing filaments and the upcoming Manifester home 3D printer. Learn more at timeplast.com.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is the leading investment technology platform built for companies raising capital from retail investors. With a suite of tools spanning Regulation CF, Regulation A+, and other exempt offering structures, DealMaker helps issuers raise capital online. For more information, visit dealmaker.tech.

Media Contacts

Timeplast: timeplast@timeplast.com

timeplast@timeplast.com DealMaker: Hasmik Piliposyan - Publicist (hasmik@commcollected.com)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296445

Source: DealMaker