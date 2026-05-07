SEG Solar Announces New US 4 GW Solar Module Factory

HOUSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar ("SEG"), a leading U.S. solar module manufacturer, today announced that it will establish a new 4-gigawatt (GW) solar manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Building on the success of its first 2 GW solar module factory, this expansion will increase SEG's total annual U.S. module production capacity to approximately 6 GW. Commercial operations at the new facility are expected to commence in Q3 2026.

The new facility includes nearly 500,000 square feet and represents an investment of over $200 million and the creation of up to 800 new jobs. This expansion is part of SEG's long-term localization strategy and will result in SEG becoming one of the largest 100% U.S.-owned module manufacturers. The domestically-produced modules will provide greater product quality, traceability and delivery speed to increase value for partners and customers.

"This new facility marks an important milestone for SEG," said Timothy Johnson, VP of Operations of SEG Solar. "It will further strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities while supporting ongoing technology innovation. The plant is designed with the flexibility to integrate next-generation technologies, including HJT, as the industry evolves."

The announcement follows SEG's previously disclosed plan to develop a 5 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Indonesia, which is expected to begin construction in Q2 2026. Once completed, SEG will be positioned to deliver modules through a fully integrated supply chain spanning ingots, wafers and cells - an increasingly important capability in today's evolving policy and trade environment. SEG has been validated as a non-PFE for FEOC compliance purposes by multiple independent third parties and currently provides modules with non-PFE solar cells.

About SEG Solar

Founded in 2021, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar modules to the utility, commercial, and residential markets. By the end of 2025, SEG had shipped over 7.5 GW of solar modules worldwide and have achieved a module production capacity of 6.5 GW.

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