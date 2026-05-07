Recognized as one of just five Leaders out of 18 evaluated vendors in the first-ever Gartner evaluation of threat intelligence market, Group-IB's adversary-centric, predictive threat intelligence platform delivers visibility organizations need to stop threats before they land

Group-IB, a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies. This recognition places Group-IB among just five vendors to achieve Leader status in the first Magic Quadrant Gartner has ever published for the threat intelligence market, an evaluation that assessed eighteen vendors across completeness of vision and ability to execute.

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Group-IB named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant (Photo: AETOSWire)

This recognition is a testament to more than two decades of adversary-centric research, the scale and sophistication of its Unified Risk Platform, and the predictive threat intelligence advantage built on unique sources of threat intelligence and 21 years of proprietary telemetry, over 1,500 joint investigations with law enforcement agencies, and continuous 24/7 dark-web monitoring.

In its 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies report, Gartner highlighted Group-IB's verticalized intelligence as a key strength, specifically the platform's ability to combine dark web and closed-group access, incident response validation, proprietary fraud telemetry, and unique capabilities such as BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) threat monitoring and its Cyber Fraud Fusion model. These give Group-IB particular depth in financial services, telecommunications, and government and law enforcement sectors.

Gartner also recognized the breadth and cost predictability of Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform, a consolidated intelligence data lake spanning threat intelligence, fraud, Managed XDR, sandboxing, and investigations. Group-IB's innovation trajectory was further noted, with Gartner acknowledging a clearly articulated roadmap shift from detection to prediction-first defense.

"Being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies is a milestone for Group-IB, and a validation of the direction we have taken since 2003. Cybersecurity can no longer be reactive, and organizations need adversary-centric, predictive intelligence from unique threat intelligence sources that helps them anticipate attacks before they materialize. This recognition reflects the strength of our Unified Risk Platform, the depth of our proprietary telemetry, and the expertise of our global teams who work every day to help customers, partners, and law enforcement stay ahead of cybercriminals," said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB.

Source: AETOSWire

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Contacts:

Lalla Islam Drissi

l.drissi@group-ib.com