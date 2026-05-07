Pierre de Villeméjane Joins Action Against Hunger Board of Directors

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Action Against Hunger today announced the appointment of Pierre de Villeméjane to its Board of Directors, strengthening the organization's leadership with his extensive experience in global industry, private equity, and corporate transformation.

Mr. de Villeméjane is a Partner and Co-Head of KPS Mid-Cap Investments, part of KPS Capital Partners LP ("KPS"), a global private equity firm. With more than two decades of experience, he has led complex investments and operational transformations across manufacturing, industrial, and consumer sectors worldwide.

He has also acted as Chief Executive Officer for the KPS portfolios of several global companies, including Speedline Technologies, WWRD Holdings, and Heritage Home Group. He has deep expertise in highly complex corporate carve-outs and financial restructurings.

"I am honored to join Action Against Hunger USA's Board of Directors. This mission is particularly close to my heart because I have long believed that access to nutrition is foundational to health, dignity and opportunity. I look forward to supporting the organization's important work and helping advance its impact around the world," said Mr. de Villeméjane.

He currently serves on the boards of several international companies and has previously held advisory roles, including serving as an economic advisor to the French Ministry of Trade in Boston. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commericales, the leading business school in France, where he earned a degree in Marketing and Finance.

"Pierre brings a unique combination of strategic insight, operational leadership, and global perspective," said Tori Sayanlar, Director of Development for Action Against Hunger. "His experience guiding complex organizations and driving sustainable growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact and fight hunger worldwide."

As a member of the Board, Mr. de Villeméjane will support Action Against Hunger's strategic direction, governance, and mission to end hunger for good through innovative, sustainable solutions. His expertise will strengthen the organization's continued excellence in operational effectiveness, helping Action Against Hunger reach over 26.5 million people a year across more than 55 countries.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Find more stories and multimedia from Action Against Hunger at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

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SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pierre-de-villem%c3%a9jane-joins-action-against-hunger-board-of-direc-1164820