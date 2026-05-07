Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching: Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching Launches Business Packaging Program for North Dakota Entrepreneurs Preparing to Sell or Acquire a Company

The Washburn, ND-based coaching firm founded by Ryan Botner is now offering a dedicated program to help cash-flowing small and mid-size businesses across Bismarck, Fargo, and Minot build the leadership infrastructure, documented sales systems, and organizational depth that maximize enterprise value ahead of a transaction.

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching , a North Dakota-based leadership and business coaching firm, has announced the launch of its Business Packaging Program, a structured advisory coaching engagement designed for entrepreneurs who are preparing a cash-flowing business for sale, evaluating an acquisition business, or building the organizational infrastructure required to maximize enterprise value ahead of a transaction.

The program was developed by founder Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach with more than 17 years of experience in sales, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Botner identified business packaging as a critical and underserved need in the North Dakota market after observing a consistent pattern in his coaching work: owner-operated businesses generating strong revenue that are leaving significant value on the table at the time of sale because their leadership systems, sales processes, and organizational documentation are not prepared for buyer scrutiny.

"A cash-flowing business is not automatically a sellable business," Botner said. "Most businesses I see across North Dakota are generating real revenue. But when a buyer looks under the hood, they find a business that runs on the owner's relationships, the owner's memory, and the owner's daily presence. That is not a transferable asset. Our Business Packaging Program changes that, systematically, before the transaction begins."

The Business Packaging Program addresses four core areas that directly determine enterprise value and transaction success. The first is sales system documentation, building a repeatable, owner-independent sales process through Botner's Touchpoint Selling and Speak2SELL frameworks so that revenue generation does not depend on the personal relationships of the current owner. The second is leadership infrastructure development, creating management depth at multiple levels, so the business can operate and perform under new ownership without

The third area is goal and accountability system installation. Research in goal-setting psychology consistently demonstrates that organizations with written goals and formal accountability structures achieve up to 95 percent more than those without them, a performance differential that is directly visible in business valuation metrics. The fourth area is owner dependency reduction, a systematic process for identifying and delegating the owner-dependent functions that create post-transaction risk and reduce transferable value.

"The business that sells for the strongest multiple is not always the one with the highest revenue. It is the one where the revenue does not leave when the owner does. We build the systems, develop the leaders, and reduce the dependencies, so that when the transaction happens, the value holds." Ryan Botner, Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

The program is designed to serve entrepreneurs at two distinct points in the acquisition cycle. For sellers, it provides a structured 90-to-180-day preparation process that builds buyer-ready organizational infrastructure and supports a clean exit rather than a prolonged transition dependency. For buyers who have recently completed an acquisition, the program provides post-acquisition integration and leadership development coaching that protects the investment and creates conditions for growth under new ownership.

North Dakota and the broader Midwest are experiencing significant ownership transition activity in the small and mid-size business community. A substantial concentration of owner-operated businesses in agriculture, construction, insurance, real estate, and professional services is approaching natural transition points, creating both acquisition opportunities and exit preparation needs that the region's business development infrastructure has not historically been positioned to serve.

"There is real value being transferred in North Dakota right now," Botner said. "And a meaningful amount of it is not going where it should because the businesses involved were not packaged correctly. We are here to change that, starting in Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and the communities across this state that have built something worth selling."

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching was founded in 2022 and employs seven team members. The firm has served more than 500 clients and delivered more than 200 keynote presentations across North Dakota and the Midwest. Business Packaging is one of three specialty services offered alongside sales performance coaching and leadership development. Business owners interested in the program can begin with a complimentary Strategy Call at cornerstonespeaking.com. Media inquiries should be directed to Vicki Prentice.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a leadership and business coaching firm founded in 2022 by Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota. The firm's three specialty services are sales performance coaching, leadership development, and business packaging for acquisitions and exits. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching serves entrepreneurs, business owners, and organizational leaders across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota and the Midwest. The firm employs seven team members. For more information, visit cornerstonespeaking.com.



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SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cornerstone-speaking-and-coaching-launches-business-packaging-pr-1164821