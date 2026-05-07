Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - EV Minerals Corporation (CSE: EVM) (FSE: RLC) (the "Company" or "EVM") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company in respect of the Company's securities under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions (the "CTO").

The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings") before the April 30, 2026, filing deadline.

The Company anticipates that it will be able to file the Annual Filings on or about to May 11, 2026. Trading of the common shares of the Company will remain halted once the CTO has been revoked.

About EV Minerals Corporation

EV Minerals Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296471

Source: EV Minerals Corporation