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WKN: A112M8 | ISIN: IE00BLP58571 | Ticker-Symbol: IR5B
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:04
6,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4006,98008:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 17:06 Uhr
1.227 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Irish Continental Group Plc: Result of AGM

7 May 2026

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 7 May 2026, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 7 April 2026 and which is available on the Company's website www.icg.ie.

In addition, a procedural motion was put to the meeting to correct a typographical error in relation to Resolutions 6(a). The procedural motion was passed unanimously.

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.

RESOLUTIONFor AgainstTotal VotesWithheld
Number,Number,NumberPercent Issued CapitalNumber
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1To receive and consider the 2025 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution)105,497,44099.96%40,5800.04%105,538,02071.09%32,710
2To declare a final dividend of 10.95 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2025105,564,860100.00%00.00%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.aTo re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director103,351,05997.90%2,213,8012.10%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.bTo re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director105,429,39099.87%135,4700.13%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.cTo re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director105,509,01999.95%55,8410.05%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.dTo re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director105,309,94499.76%254,9160.24%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.eTo re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director103,550,63498.09%2,014,2261.91%105,564,86071.10%5,870
3.fTo re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director105,308,94499.76%255,9160.24%105,564,86071.10%5,870
4To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2026105,472,81699.92%81,8440.08%105,554,66071.10%16,070
5To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2025
(as an advisory resolution)		82,401,01278.06%23,161,09821.94%105,562,11071.10%8,620
6General authority to allot relevant securities99,550,34594.30%6,014,5155.70%105,564,86071.10%5,870
7To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances 104,627,29599.11%937,5650.89%105,564,86071.10%5,870
8To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in additional specified circumstances99,635,01594.39%5,919,6455.61%105,554,66071.10%16,070
9To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares105,506,81599.94%63,8350.06%105,570,65071.11%80
10To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares by way of tender offer100,524,13595.24%5,022,3154.76%105,546,45071.09%10,280
11To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares105,552,635100.00%2,0250.00%105,554,66071.10%16,070
12Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice100,507,46995.21%5,054,6414.79%105,562,11071.10%8,620

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 12 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling, and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Brian Holland
Company Secretary


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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