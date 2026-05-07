Kenmare Resources: Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare" or the "Company" or the "Group")

7 May 2026

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), held today at The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted on 13 April 2026. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

Resolution For For % Against Against % Withheld* Withheld % Total Votes % Issued Capital To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts 39,514,144 99.96% 15,460 0.04% - 0.00% 39,529,604 44.30% To consider the Remuneration Committee report and annual report on remuneration 39,308,341 99.44% 220,874 0.56% 389 0.00% 39,529,215 44.30% To re-elect Issa Al Balushi 39,522,919 99.99% 5,240 0.01% 1,445 0.00% 39,528,159 44.30% To re-elect Mette Dobel 38,540,874 97.50% 987,285 2.50% 1,445 0.00% 39,528,159 44.30% To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King 39,176,386 99.11% 351,773 0.89% 1,445 0.00% 39,528,159 44.30% To re-elect Clever Fonseca 39,137,382 99.01% 390,777 0.99% 1,445 0.00% 39,528,159 44.30% To re-elect Tom Hickey 38,504,790 97.50% 985,369 2.50% 39,445 0.10% 39,490,159 44.26% To re-elect Deirdre Somers 39,176,789 99.11% 351,370 0.89% 1,445 0.00% 39,528,159 44.30% To re-elect Andrew Webb 39,508,413 99.95% 19,746 0.05% 1,445 0.00% 39,528,159 44.30% To elect Katia Ray 39,509,947 99.95% 19,412 0.05% 245 0.00% 39,529,359 44.30% To authorise Directors to fix auditor's remuneration 39,488,483 99.99% 2,876 0.01% 38,245 0.10% 39,491,359 44.26% To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days' notice

39,488,645 99.90% 40,954 0.10% 5 0.00% 39,529,599 44.30% To approve, on an advisory basis, the Directors' Remuneration Policy 38,726,121 97.97% 803,094 2.03% 389 0.00% 39,529,215 44.30% To approve the introduction of the Kenmare Resources plc Restricted Share Plan 2026 38,875,064 98.44% 615,498 1.56% 39,042 0.10% 39,490,562 44.26% To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 37,961,325 96.03% 1,568,039 3.97% 240 0.00% 39,529,364 44.30% To disapply statutory

pre-emption rights 37,965,418 96.04% 1,563,946 3.96% 240 0.00% 39,529,364 44.30% To authorise market purchases 39,526,237 99.99% 2,714 0.01% 653 0.00% 39,528,951 44.30% To authorise re-issue of treasury shares 39,485,541 99.98% 6,063 0.02% 38,000 0.10% 39,491,604 44.26%

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Katharine Sutton / David Weeks

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 663 0875 / +353 87 708 2525

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O'Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.