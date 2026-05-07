Kenmare Resources: Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare" or the "Company" or the "Group")
7 May 2026
Result of AGM
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), held today at The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted on 13 April 2026. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
The full voting results are set out below:
|Resolution
|For
|For %
|Against
|Against %
|Withheld*
|Withheld %
|Total Votes
|% Issued Capital
|To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts
|39,514,144
|99.96%
|15,460
|0.04%
|-
|0.00%
|39,529,604
|44.30%
|To consider the Remuneration Committee report and annual report on remuneration
|39,308,341
|99.44%
|220,874
|0.56%
|389
|0.00%
|39,529,215
|44.30%
|To re-elect Issa Al Balushi
|39,522,919
|99.99%
|5,240
|0.01%
|1,445
|0.00%
|39,528,159
|44.30%
|To re-elect Mette Dobel
|38,540,874
|97.50%
|987,285
|2.50%
|1,445
|0.00%
|39,528,159
|44.30%
|To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King
|39,176,386
|99.11%
|351,773
|0.89%
|1,445
|0.00%
|39,528,159
|44.30%
|To re-elect Clever Fonseca
|39,137,382
|99.01%
|390,777
|0.99%
|1,445
|0.00%
|39,528,159
|44.30%
|To re-elect Tom Hickey
|38,504,790
|97.50%
|985,369
|2.50%
|39,445
|0.10%
|39,490,159
|44.26%
|To re-elect Deirdre Somers
|39,176,789
|99.11%
|351,370
|0.89%
|1,445
|0.00%
|39,528,159
|44.30%
|To re-elect Andrew Webb
|39,508,413
|99.95%
|19,746
|0.05%
|1,445
|0.00%
|39,528,159
|44.30%
|To elect Katia Ray
|39,509,947
|99.95%
|19,412
|0.05%
|245
|0.00%
|39,529,359
|44.30%
|To authorise Directors to fix auditor's remuneration
|39,488,483
|99.99%
|2,876
|0.01%
|38,245
|0.10%
|39,491,359
|44.26%
|To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days' notice
|39,488,645
|99.90%
|40,954
|0.10%
|5
|0.00%
|39,529,599
|44.30%
|To approve, on an advisory basis, the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|38,726,121
|97.97%
|803,094
|2.03%
|389
|0.00%
|39,529,215
|44.30%
|To approve the introduction of the Kenmare Resources plc Restricted Share Plan 2026
|38,875,064
|98.44%
|615,498
|1.56%
|39,042
|0.10%
|39,490,562
|44.26%
|To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
|37,961,325
|96.03%
|1,568,039
|3.97%
|240
|0.00%
|39,529,364
|44.30%
|To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights
|37,965,418
|96.04%
|1,563,946
|3.96%
|240
|0.00%
|39,529,364
|44.30%
|To authorise market purchases
|39,526,237
|99.99%
|2,714
|0.01%
|653
|0.00%
|39,528,951
|44.30%
|To authorise re-issue of treasury shares
|39,485,541
|99.98%
|6,063
|0.02%
|38,000
|0.10%
|39,491,604
|44.26%
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
For further information, please contact:
Kenmare Resources plc
Katharine Sutton / David Weeks
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: +353 87 663 0875 / +353 87 708 2525
Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O'Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.