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WKN: A2ALC1 | ISIN: IE00BDC5DG00 | Ticker-Symbol: JEVA
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 10:30
2,680 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6802,82008:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 17:06 Uhr
892 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Kenmare Resources: Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare" or the "Company" or the "Group")

7 May 2026

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), held today at The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted on 13 April 2026. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

ResolutionFor For %Against Against %Withheld* Withheld %Total Votes % Issued Capital
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts 39,514,14499.96% 15,4600.04% -0.00% 39,529,60444.30%
To consider the Remuneration Committee report and annual report on remuneration 39,308,34199.44% 220,8740.56% 3890.00% 39,529,21544.30%
To re-elect Issa Al Balushi 39,522,91999.99% 5,2400.01% 1,4450.00% 39,528,15944.30%
To re-elect Mette Dobel 38,540,87497.50% 987,2852.50% 1,4450.00% 39,528,15944.30%
To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King 39,176,38699.11% 351,7730.89% 1,4450.00% 39,528,15944.30%
To re-elect Clever Fonseca 39,137,38299.01% 390,7770.99% 1,4450.00% 39,528,15944.30%
To re-elect Tom Hickey 38,504,79097.50% 985,3692.50% 39,4450.10% 39,490,15944.26%
To re-elect Deirdre Somers 39,176,78999.11% 351,3700.89% 1,4450.00% 39,528,15944.30%
To re-elect Andrew Webb 39,508,41399.95% 19,7460.05% 1,4450.00% 39,528,15944.30%
To elect Katia Ray 39,509,94799.95% 19,4120.05% 2450.00% 39,529,35944.30%
To authorise Directors to fix auditor's remuneration 39,488,48399.99% 2,8760.01% 38,2450.10% 39,491,35944.26%
To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days' notice
 39,488,64599.90% 40,9540.10% 50.00% 39,529,59944.30%
To approve, on an advisory basis, the Directors' Remuneration Policy 38,726,12197.97% 803,0942.03% 3890.00% 39,529,21544.30%
To approve the introduction of the Kenmare Resources plc Restricted Share Plan 2026 38,875,06498.44% 615,4981.56% 39,0420.10% 39,490,56244.26%
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 37,961,32596.03% 1,568,0393.97% 2400.00% 39,529,36444.30%
To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights		 37,965,41896.04% 1,563,9463.96% 2400.00% 39,529,36444.30%
To authorise market purchases 39,526,23799.99% 2,7140.01% 6530.00% 39,528,95144.30%
To authorise re-issue of treasury shares 39,485,54199.98% 6,0630.02% 38,0000.10% 39,491,60444.26%

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Katharine Sutton / David Weeks
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: +353 87 663 0875 / +353 87 708 2525

Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O'Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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