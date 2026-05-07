SMX Public Limited: SMX Technology Enables Manufacturers to Improve Cost Control While Maintaining Product Integrity

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / As global supply chains face increasing pressure from raw material volatility, regulatory requirements, and pricing sensitivity, SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) today highlighted how its technology platform is designed to help manufacturers improve cost visibility, reduce inefficiencies, and support product quality and compliance.

At the core of SMX's offering is its Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP), an infrastructure that embeds identity into materials and links them to secure, real-time digital records. This creates a traceable system of record for material inputs across sourcing, production, reuse, and resale.

Unlike conventional supply chain systems that rely on documentation and supplier declarations, SMX's approach introduces intrinsic material verification. This capability is designed to provide manufacturers with greater confidence in material composition and origin, supporting more informed procurement decisions and reducing exposure to variability in input quality.

Manufacturing inefficiencies-such as material loss, misclassification, and limited visibility into material flows-can contribute significantly to overall cost structures. SMX's end-to-end traceability and chain-of-custody tracking are intended to improve operational visibility, enabling companies to identify inefficiencies and better manage material utilization across production processes.

The platform also supports lifecycle and multi-loop tracking, allowing materials to be reused with associated data integrity. By linking physical materials to persistent digital records, manufacturers may be able to extract greater value from existing inputs and reduce reliance on new raw material purchases, depending on implementation and operating conditions.

In addition, SMX's system is designed to support verification of material composition and recycled content, with associated data linked directly to the physical material. This capability can assist manufacturers seeking to incorporate alternative or recycled inputs while maintaining product specifications and meeting regulatory requirements.

Regulatory complexity and documentation requirements continue to increase across global supply chains. SMX's platform is designed to provide verifiable provenance data and audit-ready documentation tied to material identity, which may help reduce the risk of misclassification, delays, and associated costs.

With a modular, API-driven architecture that integrates into enterprise systems, SMX's platform enables enhanced visibility into material flows and cost drivers. By improving access to verified material data, manufacturers can support more informed operational and sourcing decisions, which may contribute to greater cost control and pricing stability over time.

While outcomes will vary depending on industry, scale, and implementation, SMX believes that replacing uncertainty with verifiable material data represents a meaningful shift in how materials are managed across modern supply chains.

As industries continue to navigate cost pressures and increasing regulatory expectations, SMX's technology provides a framework for improving transparency, efficiency, and control across material lifecycles.

Press:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-technology-enables-manufacturers-to-improve-cost-control-whi-1164800