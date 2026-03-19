Nyab Oyj will have as from March 23, 2026 new industry classifications. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|NYAB
|ISIN Code:
|SE0022242434
|Order Book ID:
|340414
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|50, Industrials
|Super sector code:
|5010, Construction and Materials
Dlaboratory Sweden AB will have as from March 23, 2026 new industry classifications. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|DLAB
|ISIN Code:
|SE0015658380
|Order Book ID:
|223062
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|10, Technology
|Super sector code:
|1010, Technology
Subgen AI AB will have as from March 23, 2026 new industry classifications. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|SUBGEN
|ISIN Code:
|SE0026820854
|Order Book ID: 197200
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|10, Technology
|Super sector code:
|1010, Technology
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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