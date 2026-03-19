Nyab Oyj will have as from March 23, 2026 new industry classifications. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: NYAB ISIN Code: SE0022242434 Order Book ID: 340414

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 50, Industrials Super sector code: 5010, Construction and Materials

Dlaboratory Sweden AB will have as from March 23, 2026 new industry classifications. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: DLAB ISIN Code: SE0015658380 Order Book ID: 223062

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 10, Technology Super sector code: 1010, Technology

Subgen AI AB will have as from March 23, 2026 new industry classifications. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: SUBGEN ISIN Code: SE0026820854 Order Book ID: 197200

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 10, Technology Super sector code: 1010, Technology





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Nasdaq Stockholm AB