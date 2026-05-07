NYAB AB: NYAB AB's Interim Report January-March 2026: Strong order intake and improved margins

Order intake increased by 23 percent compared with the previous year, and the order backlog in Civil Engineering increased by 27 percent year on year.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.5 million (1.0), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.5 percent (0.9).

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 1.1 million (-0.3).

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 5.5 million (-21.7).

January-March in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 100.1 million (106.7), a decrease of 6 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.5 million (1.0), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.5 percent (0.9).

Profit for the period was EUR 1.1 million (-0.3).

Free cash flow was EUR 5.5 million (-21.7).

Net debt/EBITDA was -0.56 (0.26).

Order intake was EUR 183.3 million (149.1), an increase of 23 percent with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8.

Civil Engineering order backlog was EUR 472.7 million (372.3), an increase of 27 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.00 (0.00).

This release is a summary of NYAB AB's Interim Report January-March 2026. The complete report is attached to this release and available at https://nyabgroup.com/en/investors/nyab-as-an-investment/reports-and-presentations/.

Key figures

1-3/2026 1-3/2025 R12 4/2025-3/2026 1-12/2025 Revenue, EUR thousand 100,111 106,714 540,392 546,995 Year-on-year change in revenue, % -6.2% 80.3% 37.3% 58.1% EBITDA, EUR thousand 3,232 2,565 37,831 37,164 EBITDA margin, % 3.2% 2.4% 7.0% 6.8% Operating profit (EBIT), EUR thousand 1,520 985 31,179 30,645 Operating profit (EBIT) margin, % 1.5% 0.9% 5.8% 5.6% Profit for the period, EUR thousand 1,122 -350 22,788 21,316 Earnings per share (EPS), basic, EUR 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03 Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, EUR 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 13,489 42,550 13,489 15,942 Equity, EUR thousand 211,226 195,445 211,226 209,527 Balance sheet total, EUR thousand 335,142 323,727 335,142 350,708 Return on equity, last 12 months, % 11.2% 9.0% 11.2% 10.6% Return on capital employed, last 12 months, % 13.4% 11.3% 13.4% 14.0% Equity ratio, % 70.9% 63.3% 70.9% 68.0% Net debt, EUR thousand -21,286 8,074 -21,286 -15,454 Net gearing, % -10.1% 4.1% -10.1% -7.4% Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months -0.56 0.26 -0.56 -0.42 Free cash flow, EUR thousand 5,477 -21,652 38,849 11,720 Cash conversion, % 169.5% -844.2% 102.7% 31.5% Order intake, EUR thousand 183,349 149,129 615,244 581,023 Book-to-bill 1.8 1.4 1.1 1.1 Number of employees at the end of the period 993 978 993 1,026

CEO Johan Larsson's review

The year started with strong order intake and improved margins.

Operating profit increased to EUR 1.5 million (1.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 1.5 percent (0.9). Revenue amounted to EUR 100.1 million (106.7), a decrease of 6 percent compared with the previous year. Free cash flow amounted to EUR 5.5 million (-21.7).

The market situation in energy, infrastructure and industry remains favourable, with a high level of investment and activity. This contributed to a 23 percent increase in order intake. The order backlog in Civil Engineering increased by 27 percent to EUR 473 million (372), primarily as a result of new projects within prioritised niche segments.

At the end of the quarter, the Group was engaged in a number of so called Phase 1 assignments, which include engineering, planning and design. These assignments may progress to execution assignments. The aggregated estimated value of such potential but not yet contract execution contracts amounts to EUR 700 million, including contracts attributable to the Group's joint ventures.

The overall development in the business segment Civil Engineering was stable, with strong order intake and improved operating profit and operating margin. In Sweden, revenue decreased compared with the previous year, reflecting a higher share of projects in these early phases, where revenue increases markedly as projects transition into the execution phase. At the same time, operating profit increased, driven by improved profitability in the project portfolio. In Finland, revenue increased while operating profit declined, reflecting variations in the project portfolio during the quarter.

Within the business segment Consulting, the continued subdued offshore market had a negative impact on both revenue and operating profit. The integration of the operations and efforts to increase cost efficiency in Norway continued according to plan. During the period, the operations in North America were divested, in line with the Group's focus on the Nordic region.

In summary, the business delivered stable cash flow and strong order intake, which are important metrics in our seasonally weakest quarter. We are well positioned for another year of profitable growth, as we continue to develop and strengthen the company.

Presentation of the Interim Report

NYAB will arrange a live audiocast on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 CEST, where CEO Johan Larsson and CFO Klas Rewelj will present financial information and significant events for the first quarter of 2026. The audiocast will be held in English and can be followed at: https://nyabgroup.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026 .

Participants wishing to ask questions are welcome to join the teleconference.

Dial-in details will be provided upon registration at: https://events.inderes.com/nyabgroup/q1-report-2026/dial-in .

Contacts

Johan Larsson, CEO, NYAB AB, johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com , +46 (0)70 182 50 70.

Klas Rewelj, CFO, NYAB AB, klas.rewelj@nyabgroup.com , +46 (0)70 626 54 24.

NYAB's Investor Relations can be contacted by e-mail, ir@nyabgroup.com .

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se ,

phone +46 8 604 22 55.

This information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on May 7, 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.