Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40G6Z | ISIN: SE0022242434 | Ticker-Symbol: FT8
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 08:02
0,530 Euro
-1,85 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NYAB AB: NYAB AB's Interim Report January-March 2026: Strong order intake and improved margins

  • Order intake increased by 23 percent compared with the previous year, and the order backlog in Civil Engineering increased by 27 percent year on year.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.5 million (1.0), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.5 percent (0.9).
  • Profit for the period amounted to EUR 1.1 million (-0.3).
  • Free cash flow amounted to EUR 5.5 million (-21.7).

January-March in brief

  • Revenue amounted to EUR 100.1 million (106.7), a decrease of 6 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.5 million (1.0), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.5 percent (0.9).
  • Profit for the period was EUR 1.1 million (-0.3).
  • Free cash flow was EUR 5.5 million (-21.7).
  • Net debt/EBITDA was -0.56 (0.26).
  • Order intake was EUR 183.3 million (149.1), an increase of 23 percent with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8.
  • Civil Engineering order backlog was EUR 472.7 million (372.3), an increase of 27 percent.
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.00 (0.00).

This release is a summary of NYAB AB's Interim Report January-March 2026. The complete report is attached to this release and available at https://nyabgroup.com/en/investors/nyab-as-an-investment/reports-and-presentations/.

Key figures

1-3/2026

1-3/2025

R12 4/2025-3/2026

1-12/2025

Revenue, EUR thousand

100,111

106,714

540,392

546,995

Year-on-year change in revenue, %

-6.2%

80.3%

37.3%

58.1%

EBITDA, EUR thousand

3,232

2,565

37,831

37,164

EBITDA margin, %

3.2%

2.4%

7.0%

6.8%

Operating profit (EBIT), EUR thousand

1,520

985

31,179

30,645

Operating profit (EBIT) margin, %

1.5%

0.9%

5.8%

5.6%

Profit for the period, EUR thousand

1,122

-350

22,788

21,316

Earnings per share (EPS), basic, EUR

0.00

0.00

0.03

0.03

Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, EUR

0.00

0.00

0.03

0.03

Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand

13,489

42,550

13,489

15,942

Equity, EUR thousand

211,226

195,445

211,226

209,527

Balance sheet total, EUR thousand

335,142

323,727

335,142

350,708

Return on equity, last 12 months, %

11.2%

9.0%

11.2%

10.6%

Return on capital employed, last 12 months, %

13.4%

11.3%

13.4%

14.0%

Equity ratio, %

70.9%

63.3%

70.9%

68.0%

Net debt, EUR thousand

-21,286

8,074

-21,286

-15,454

Net gearing, %

-10.1%

4.1%

-10.1%

-7.4%

Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months

-0.56

0.26

-0.56

-0.42

Free cash flow, EUR thousand

5,477

-21,652

38,849

11,720

Cash conversion, %

169.5%

-844.2%

102.7%

31.5%

Order intake, EUR thousand

183,349

149,129

615,244

581,023

Book-to-bill

1.8

1.4

1.1

1.1

Number of employees at the end of the period

993

978

993

1,026

CEO Johan Larsson's review

The year started with strong order intake and improved margins.

Operating profit increased to EUR 1.5 million (1.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 1.5 percent (0.9). Revenue amounted to EUR 100.1 million (106.7), a decrease of 6 percent compared with the previous year. Free cash flow amounted to EUR 5.5 million (-21.7).

The market situation in energy, infrastructure and industry remains favourable, with a high level of investment and activity. This contributed to a 23 percent increase in order intake. The order backlog in Civil Engineering increased by 27 percent to EUR 473 million (372), primarily as a result of new projects within prioritised niche segments.

At the end of the quarter, the Group was engaged in a number of so called Phase 1 assignments, which include engineering, planning and design. These assignments may progress to execution assignments. The aggregated estimated value of such potential but not yet contract execution contracts amounts to EUR 700 million, including contracts attributable to the Group's joint ventures.

The overall development in the business segment Civil Engineering was stable, with strong order intake and improved operating profit and operating margin. In Sweden, revenue decreased compared with the previous year, reflecting a higher share of projects in these early phases, where revenue increases markedly as projects transition into the execution phase. At the same time, operating profit increased, driven by improved profitability in the project portfolio. In Finland, revenue increased while operating profit declined, reflecting variations in the project portfolio during the quarter.

Within the business segment Consulting, the continued subdued offshore market had a negative impact on both revenue and operating profit. The integration of the operations and efforts to increase cost efficiency in Norway continued according to plan. During the period, the operations in North America were divested, in line with the Group's focus on the Nordic region.

In summary, the business delivered stable cash flow and strong order intake, which are important metrics in our seasonally weakest quarter. We are well positioned for another year of profitable growth, as we continue to develop and strengthen the company.

Presentation of the Interim Report

NYAB will arrange a live audiocast on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 CEST, where CEO Johan Larsson and CFO Klas Rewelj will present financial information and significant events for the first quarter of 2026. The audiocast will be held in English and can be followed at: https://nyabgroup.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026.

Participants wishing to ask questions are welcome to join the teleconference.
Dial-in details will be provided upon registration at: https://events.inderes.com/nyabgroup/q1-report-2026/dial-in.

Contacts

Johan Larsson, CEO, NYAB AB, johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com, +46 (0)70 182 50 70.

Klas Rewelj, CFO, NYAB AB, klas.rewelj@nyabgroup.com, +46 (0)70 626 54 24.

NYAB's Investor Relations can be contacted by e-mail, ir@nyabgroup.com.

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se,
phone +46 8 604 22 55.

This information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on May 7, 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.