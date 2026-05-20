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WKN: A40G6Z | ISIN: SE0022242434 | Ticker-Symbol: FT8
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:01
0,509 Euro
-0,20 % -0,001
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 21:20 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NYAB AB: NYAB AB: Klas Rewelj leaves role as CFO and Peter Franks appointed interim CFO

Klas Rewelj will leave his role as CFO and member of the Group Executive Management Team on June 1, 2026. Peter Franks has been appointed interim CFO and member of the Group Executive Management Team and will assume the position on the same date.

During 2024 and 2025, Peter Franks led strategic initiatives in NYAB's finance function and has solid knowledge of the Group's operations and financial structure. He has extensive experience in senior finance positions, including roles as CFO and interim CFO, and holds a Chartered Accountant qualification and a Master of Economics in Professional Accounting.

"I would like to thank Klas for his contributions to NYAB. During his time as CFO, he has contributed to developing the company's financial structure, and the finance function is today well positioned. Peter has extensive experience in leading and developing finance functions in international organisations, as well as solid knowledge of NYAB's operations. We work well together, and as NYAB continues to grow, Peter will contribute important expertise in supporting the company's continued development and value creation," says Johan Larsson, CEO of NYAB.

The transition has been planned to ensure an orderly handover. The process of appointing a permanent CFO is ongoing and will be communicated once completed.

Contact:

Johan Larsson, CEO NYAB

johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com

+46 (0)70 182 50 70

This information is information that NYAB AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out herein, at?21.20?CEST on?May 20, 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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