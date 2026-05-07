Global leader expands agentic platform innovation to advance AI software quality and drive market leadership

Tricentis, a global leader in agentic quality engineering, announced another record year of business in 2025, reflected by strong growth resulting in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of approximately $500 million. Performance was fueled by the surging demand for AI-driven enterprise testing solutions as organizations face increasing pressure to execute business transformation projects and deliver software innovation at unprecedented rates of speed and quality. Tricentis addresses all of these customer challenges by enabling end-to-end software testing at the speed of AI while safely accelerating time-to-value.

"2025 was a standout year for Tricentis in reinforcing our enterprise quality engineering leadership position," said Kevin Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Tricentis. "We led the industry by delivering two enterprise-grade firsts for autonomous testing, were recognized as a Leader by top analyst firms and achieved strong business growth. This year, we have set the bar even higher as we continue to drive the future of agentic quality engineering forward in the age of AI."

Strong financial performance and ecosystem expansion

Achieved approximately $500 million ARR

Added 650+ new customers including 80 Global 2000 companies to our list of 3,000+

Tricentis' continued focus on empowering its network of global GSI SI partners resulted in another strong year of growth within the Tricentis partner business

Continued international expansion with entry into Latin America and increased investment in Ireland

Expanded presence in key regions to support rapid growth, including new office locations in Frankfurt, Riyadh, and Charlotte; significant headcount growth in Prague, Brno, and Manila; and continued development in existing hubs

Launched the inaugural Tricentis Quality Transformation Report, highlighting how enterprises are modernizing software quality practices in the age of AI

United the global software quality engineering community at Tricentis Transform in Nashville and London, with 2026 stops planned in Dallas (August 19-20), Singapore (September 16-17), and London (October 21-22)

Industry-backed recognition

In 2025, Tricentis was recognized as a leader by multiple top analyst firms, underscoring its innovation and execution in a rapidly changing market:

Named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools; positioned highest for "Ability to Execute," the report underscored Tricentis' depth and breadth of products and features

Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools; positioned highest for "Ability to Execute," the report underscored Tricentis' depth and breadth of products and features Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025; recognized for being "ideal for large enterprises seeking a one-stop shop for comprehensive testing, including AI-driven automation"

AI driving the next phase of growth

With more than two decades of industry leadership in advancing automation and AI, Tricentis continues to place AI at the core of its business strategy, redefining how enterprises transform their software testing. In 2025, the company took a pivotal step in its agentic strategy by introducing new capabilities designed to perform high-value testing tasks with minimal human effort.

Key innovations included the industry's first remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers designed for the enterprise. The "UI for AI" infrastructure enables AI agents to securely interact with enterprise-grade testing tools, providing an open modular framework for organizations to tailor their AI strategies for their software quality needs. Tricentis also introduced Tricentis Agentic Test Automation, the first AI agent capable of generating complete test cases from natural language prompts.

These advancements laid the foundation for the March 2026 launch of the Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform powered by the new Tricentis AI Workspace. By orchestrating a team of intelligent AI agents, the new platform empowers enterprise teams to deliver rapid innovation while managing risk and resources, fundamentally redefining how high-quality code can be tested, governed, and released, at the speed of AI.

"As AI adoption surges, enterprises require a different approach to software quality; one that can keep pace with the speed and complexity of this new wave of technology and modern software development," Thompson added. "Tricentis is leading this shift with the industry's first end-to-end enterprise agentic quality engineering platform built to accelerate delivery and time-to-value, reduce costs, and safely maintain control in the age of AI."

Additional resources:

Press release: Tricentis Introduces the First End-to-End Enterprise Agentic Quality Engineering Platform, Accelerating AI Trust and Time-to-Value

Tricentis Introduces the First End-to-End Enterprise Agentic Quality Engineering Platform, Accelerating AI Trust and Time-to-Value Press release: Tricentis Leads New Era of Agentic AI to Scale Enterprise-Grade Autonomous Software Quality

Tricentis Leads New Era of Agentic AI to Scale Enterprise-Grade Autonomous Software Quality Tricentis AI Tour 2026: https://www.tricentis.com/ai-tour-2026

https://www.tricentis.com/ai-tour-2026 Tricentis Transform 2026: https://events.tricentis.com/transform/

https://events.tricentis.com/transform/ 2025 Quality Transformation Report: Two-Thirds of Global Organizations Significantly at Risk of Software Outage Within Next Year

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in agentic quality engineering. The Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform leverages the power of AI and decades of Tricentis technology and expertise to provide a new and fundamentally different way to ensure software quality across large and complex enterprise application environments. An approach that's totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including some of the globe's most respected brands such as Experian, T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and VodafoneZiggo. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.

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Media Contacts

Tricentis

Courtney Cantwell

c.cantwell@tricentis.com