KBC Groep: Dividend Announcement

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 7 May 2026 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 7 May 2026 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 5.10 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2025. Further to the payment of an interim dividend of 1 euro per share on 7 November 2025, the gross final dividend will be 4.10 euros per dividend entitled share (2.87 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).



Relevant dates are:

Ex-coupon date: 18 May 2026

Record date: 19 May 2026

Pay date: 20 May 2026

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