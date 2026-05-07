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WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 21:43
113,85 Euro
-0,26 % -0,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,40114,7008:46
114,30114,6508:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 18:10 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KBC Groep: Dividend Announcement

KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 7 May 2026 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 7 May 2026 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 5.10 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2025. Further to the payment of an interim dividend of 1 euro per share on 7 November 2025, the gross final dividend will be 4.10 euros per dividend entitled share (2.87 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

Ex-coupon date: 18 May 2026
Record date: 19 May 2026
Pay date: 20 May 2026

Attachment

  • 20260507-dividend-en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.