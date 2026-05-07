Held from 14-16 April 2026 and under the theme 'collaboration to protect global connectivity, the 2026 ICPC Plenary, was a standout success with over 270 delegates attending.

The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) concluded its 2026 Plenary in Athens, Greece from 14-16 April, bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, and technical experts to address evolving challenges and opportunities facing critical submarine cable infrastructure and networks while highlighting the need for coordinated international engagement. ICPC sincerely thanks all the participants as well as sponsors, (Alcatel Submarine Networks and Vodafone Greece), for contributing to the successful outcome of the annual meeting. Hosting the Plenary in the Mediterranean region brought over 270 delegates-an attendance number record in the organisation's history.

The Plenary opened with remarks from ICPC Chair Dean Veverka and General Manager Ryan Wopschall, who both emphasised the organisation's continued mission to promote submarine cable protection worldwide. The day focused on key initiatives, working group progress, geopolitics, and environmental topics. Distinguished guest speaker, Judge Ida Caracciolo from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), shared insights on international maritime law, UNCLOS, and the role of ITLOS.

Over the next two days, the Plenary featured global case studies and expert presentations from topics ranging from technological advancements shaping subsea cable resilience, advanced cable monitoring techniques, innovation to address congestion in transatlantic cable routes, and case studies on several topics including complex repair operations in challenging offshore and hazardous environments through to advances in sustainable seabed planning. The ICPC was also delighted to welcome another guest speaker, Bruno Pozzi from the International Seabed Authority (ISA), who took part in a lively fireside chat with ICPC Vice Chair Graham Evans.

The Plenary meeting reinforced a unified message of global cooperation and how it is critical to protecting the subsea networks that underpin the digital economy. This was highlighted in a regulatory and panel discussion of government representatives and policy experts which set out how practical collaboration across stakeholders-from governments to private sector operators-is essential to maintaining secure and resilient infrastructure.

About the ICPC: The International Cable Protection Committee is a non-commercial, non-profit international community of interest comprising more than 255 member organisations from 70 countries who are active in the critical activities of building, operating, and maintaining submarine telecommunications and power cable infrastructure. ICPC Member organisations represent over 98% of the world's submarine telecommunications cable infrastructure, and an increasing number of international submarine power cables. To learn more about the ICPC, visit: www.iscpc.org or send an e-mail to icpcinfo@iscpc.org. If interested in joining the ICPC, visit: https://www.iscpc.org/join-the-icpc/.

The 2027 ICPC Plenary will take place next April in Nairobi, Kenya and hosted by the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC). The 'Call for Presentations' will be issued in November 2026.

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Contacts:

ICPC Contact:

Ryan Wopschall

ICPC General Manager

icpcgm@iscpc.org