Living Security Unveils Theme and Venue for HRMCon 2026

"Your Riskiest User Isn't Human Anymore" Defines the Next Era of Human Risk Management (HRM)

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM) , today unveiled the official theme, tagline, and venue for HRMCon 2026: Securing the Unified Workforce - Human Risk Management Redefined for Humans and AI Agents.

The conference will take place September 10, 2026 at The University of Texas Club in Austin, Texas, with a live virtual broadcast available for attendees anywhere.

Building on the momentum of the previously announced HRMCon 2026 event, Living Security is now introducing the defining theme that will shape this year's conversations, sessions, and executive discussions:

Your Riskiest User Isn't Human Anymore

As AI agents, autonomous systems, and machine identities become increasingly embedded across enterprise environments, organizations are confronting a new reality: workforce cyber risk no longer stops with human behavior alone.

HRMCon 2026 will explore how Human Risk Management must evolve for a workforce where humans and AI agents operate side by side, sharing access, influencing decisions, and introducing new forms of operational and governance risk.

"The workforce has fundamentally changed, and our approach to managing risk has to evolve with it," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "Your riskiest user isn't human anymore, and HRMCon 2026 is where the leaders shaping the future of Human Risk Management will come together to define what's next."

The conference will bring together CISOs and security leaders , security practitioners, identity leaders, analysts, and HRM innovators for a full day of executive discussions, practitioner sessions, and peer collaboration focused on securing the unified workforce.

Topics will include:

Managing human and non-human risk through unified HRM strategies

Securing AI agents, machine identities, and autonomous workflows

Measuring workforce cyber risk in AI-enabled organizations

Bridging Human Risk Management, governance, and identity strategies

Communicating workforce risk to executive leadership and boards

A New Venue and Two Ways to Attend

Living Security also confirmed The University of Texas Club as the official in-person venue for HRMCon 2026 and announced a virtual livestream experience for global attendees.

In Person: Austin, Texas

Security leaders, CISOs, and practitioners will gather for a curated day of forward-looking Human Risk Management discussions, executive networking, and industry strategy sessions. Seating for the in-person experience is limited.

Virtual Livestream

Attendees worldwide can join the full conference virtually through a live broadcast experience featuring access to all sessions and interactive Q&A throughout the event.

Registration

Registration for HRMCon 2026 is now open. To reserve an in-person seat in Austin or register for the virtual livestream, visit:

www.livingsecurity.com/human-risk-management-conference-hrmcon-2026-living-security

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management, helping organizations measure and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategies. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024, Living Security enables enterprises to move from awareness-based metrics to measurable risk reduction in an AI-accelerated threat landscape. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

Media Contact:

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-unveils-theme-and-venue-for-hrmcon-2026-1164835