Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Accelerates Lithium Expansion and EV Patent Monetization Strategy as U.S. Markets Reach Record Highs - Positioning Shareholders for a Ground-Floor Opportunity in the Global Electrification Revolution

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / ELEKTROS continues to focus on the advancement of hard rock lithium exploration and development opportunities in Sierra Leone, Africa, positioning the Company within one of the world's most critical supply chains supporting electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and the broader clean energy transition. As global lithium demand accelerates, ELEKTROS believes the Company is strategically aligned with one of the defining industrial trends of the modern era.

In parallel with its mining initiatives, ELEKTROS holds United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 related to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to significantly reduce charging times and improve charging efficiency for EV users globally. The Company believes this patented technology represents a meaningful advancement within the electric vehicle ecosystem and may contribute to the evolution of rapid charging infrastructure worldwide.

ELEKTROS further announced that on May 5, 2026, the Company delivered a cease-and-desist notice regarding activities involving a major global automotive manufacturer whose identity the Company has elected not to publicly disclose at this time, concerning matters related to potential infringement of ELEKTROS' patented electric vehicle charging technology.

The Company stated that protecting shareholder value and defending its intellectual property rights remain core priorities. ELEKTROS indicated that it is actively monitoring the electric vehicle industry and evaluating potential unauthorized use of its patented technology by various market participants. The Company intends to diligently enforce and protect its intellectual property rights where appropriate.

ELEKTROS also confirmed that the Company expects to initiate strategic communications next week involving potential licensing discussions, including possible one-year lease arrangements related to the patented technology, as well as broader strategic alternatives that may include acquisition or buyout proposals concerning the patent portfolio.

Management believes that successful monetization, licensing, or strategic acquisition of the patent portfolio could represent a highly significant event for the Company and its shareholders, potentially creating substantial long-term enterprise value.

"This patent represents years of innovation, engineering, persistence, and commitment," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We believe our technology has the potential to redefine the electric vehicle charging experience globally. At the same time, we remain deeply committed to responsibly advancing our lithium initiatives while aggressively protecting the intellectual property we have worked tirelessly to build. Our mission is to create enduring shareholder value through innovation, execution, and strategic growth."

ELEKTROS stated that management continues to work aggressively across all operational divisions with the objective of building a globally recognized energy and technology company positioned at the intersection of lithium resources, electrification, and EV infrastructure innovation.

Patent Reference:

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements regarding patent enforcement, licensing opportunities, potential acquisitions, market opportunities, shareholder value, and operational execution are forward-looking in nature and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Contact Information:

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-accelerates-lithium-expansion-and-ev-patent-monetization-strategy-as-u.s.-1164830