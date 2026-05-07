New England Asset Management Limited (NEAM Limited) announces that Giri Singh has joined NEAM Limited's London Branch as Head of Business Development, Europe. He will be responsible for expanding the firm's UK and European insurance asset management business.

Graham Kirk, Managing Director, NEAM Limited commented, "We're very excited to bring someone of Giri's experience and talent to our London team. This hire reflects the firm's continued commitment to supporting the unique investment management needs of UK and European insurers."

Giri has over 20 years of experience in the insurance/investment industry. Prior to joining NEAM, he was at BlackRock in various insurance and private markets roles across the UK and US. Giri holds an MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics and is a CFA Charterholder.

About NEAM

NEAM strives to be integral to the success of our insurance industry clients by providing investment management solutions through a team of skilled professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional client service. NEAM's comprehensive offering includes a wide range of services including asset management services; enterprise capital strategy services; capital and risk analytics platform; and investment accounting and reporting services. For more information, visit neamgroup.com.

New England Asset Management Limited ("NEAM Limited"; Dublin, Ireland) is a subsidiary of New England Asset Management, Inc. ("NEAM, Inc."; Farmington, CT, USA) (collectively, "NEAM"). NEAM provides investment advisory services primarily to insurance companies. NEAM Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. NEAM Limited is authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority. NEAM, Inc. is registered as an Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

NEAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Re Corporation. General Re Corporation, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is a holding company for global reinsurance and related operations that operates under the brand name of Gen Re.

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Contacts:

Graham Kirk, NEAM Limited

+353 1 647 9100