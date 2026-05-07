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ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 18:38 Uhr
130 Leser
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Medical Components Specialist, Inc: Medical Component Specialists Appoints Chris Hester as President and CEO to Drive Next Phase of Global Growth

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Medical Component Specialists, a premier provider of precision medical components, proudly announces that Chris Hester has joined the company as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 27, 2026. Hester's appointment marks a pivotal milestone in the company's 2026 leadership team expansion and signals a vibrant era of forward momentum, capacity scaling, and international growth.

A seasoned manufacturing leader and strategic visionary, Hester brings over 30 years of experience driving outstanding customer experience, optimizing manufacturing processes, and developing new markets to create stakeholder value. Before joining Medical Component Specialists, Hester served for many years as CEO of Grover Precision during a period when that company entered new business lines, added new facilities, engineered proprietary new products, and built out its team to better serve its customers, including many of the largest medical device OEMs and their trusted manufacturing partners.

Hester joins the executive team at a time of unprecedented expansion for the company, coinciding with the operational launch of Medical Component Specialists' new state-of-the-art Costa Rican manufacturing facility. Located in the free trade zone outside Orotina, this over 20,000-square-foot facility utilizes a proprietary, fully automated grinding process that delivers immediate capacity and value benefits to manufacturers and is a testament to the company's commitment to scalable innovation. The facility is launching with 20 CNC work centers, with plans to double capacity within the next six months to support accelerating global demand.

Hester's extensive background, spanning 20 years of hands-on manufacturing and corporate leadership and 15 years in corporate finance, makes him uniquely equipped to lead Medical Component Specialists through their aggressive scaling strategy. His appointment is part of the company's strategic 2026 leadership expansion, putting the right team in place to capitalize on its expanded global footprint and drive the future of medical device innovation.

For more information about the company's leadership team, capabilities, and the new Costa Rica facility, please visit MCS online.

Contacts:
Grant Niewinski
Director of Business Development
gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com
312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialist, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-component-specialists-appoints-chris-hester-as-president-and-1164847

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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