Tealium Inc.: Tealium unveils AI at the Edge, AI Decisioning, and more new in-platform features

New features deliver real-time, privacy-first context to AI models with enhanced integrations, intelligent decisioning, and MCP-powered configuration agents

San Diego, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the leading customer data orchestration platform, announced a new suite of integration capabilities and in-platform AI features following record-breaking attendance at its annual Digital Velocity conferences in New York City and London.

Every AI system, model, and customer experience is only as powerful as the data fueling it. Yet, most enterprises today suffer from fragmented and disconnected signals that arrive too late to influence the customer journey. As the industry shifts from experimental AI to production, the primary bottleneck is no longer the model itself, but the ability to feed models with high-fidelity, real-time context, and act on their outputs instantly.

"AI is only as powerful as the data that feeds it," said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. "With our new AI Partner Ecosystem and in-platform capabilities, we are closing the gap between model inference and customer action. By delivering real-time, consented context directly to AI models, we empower enterprises to turn live signals into in-the-moment experiences, without compromising on data governance."

Tealium offers both in-platform AI features and an AI Partner Ecosystem , a dynamic network of pre-built connectors with industry-leading AI service providers. This includes recently launched, bi-directional connectors for OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock , allowing teams to route live data to foundation models and instantly return structured intelligence back to Tealium for immediate activation.

The AI Partner Ecosystem also reaches beyond these foundational models into the agentic stack itself, adding Pinecone for vector retrieval and LangChain for agent orchestration, so teams can ground RAG pipelines and LLM agents in real-time, consented customer context.

Because Tealium's platform embraces both composable and real-time capabilities, enterprises no longer have to choose between speed and control. Organizations can maintain their existing technology stack with rigorous data governance, all while activating AI precisely when the moment matters most. Tealium's new feature releases include:

Tealium Mobile SDK & Edge AI: A high-performance native SDK that streamlines "implement once, activate everywhere" instrumentation. It sends real-time data to Tealium and third-party tools while enabling consent-aware, on-device transformations and edge AI inference, without requiring constant app store releases.

A high-performance that streamlines "implement once, activate everywhere" instrumentation. It sends real-time data to Tealium and third-party tools while enabling consent-aware, on-device transformations and edge AI inference, without requiring constant app store releases. Expansive AI Decisioning: Tealium's AI ecosystem supports both real-time AI decisioning and Invoke Your Own Model (IYOM) flexibility. Tealium can run decisioning on live event streams to generate instant insight, such as churn scores and product affinities, and feed those outputs directly into customer profiles and activation flows for immediate, personalized engagement. With IYOM, organizations can also trigger their own models in their own data cloud or AI environment and activate the results in real time across channels.

Configuration Agent : This new MCP-powered agent bridges the gap between business strategy and technical execution by allowing teams to configure Tealium directly from AI tools like Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI, transforming natural language prompts into live activations while maintaining strict human-in-the-loop oversight for all final deployments.

This new MCP-powered agent bridges the gap between business strategy and technical execution by allowing teams to configure Tealium directly from AI tools like Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI, transforming natural language prompts into live activations while maintaining strict human-in-the-loop oversight for all final deployments. AI Recommended Audiences: Uses real-time, unified customer data to automatically surface high-value segments and "next best action" suggestions that can be activated with one click, without complex SQL or black-box uncertainty.

Learn more about Tealium for AI.

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About Tealium

Tealium delivers trusted data for AI at enterprise scale with its leading customer data orchestration platform. As the foundational data layer, Tealium delivers a hybrid customer data platform (CDP) built for both composable architectures and real-time activation, including intelligent data streaming, a context engine, enterprise tag management, and a robust API Hub. Its turnkey integration ecosystem connects seamlessly with leading data clouds and technology providers, including more than 1,300 prebuilt integrations and a growing AI Partner Ecosystem. By delivering real-time, contextual, enriched, and consented data, Tealium helps enterprises accelerate AI performance, improve operational efficiency, and power customer experiences in the moments that matter. More than 850 global businesses trust Tealium to deliver their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .







Natalie Passarelli Tealium Inc. natalie.passarelli@tealium.com