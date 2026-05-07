Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 18:46 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tealium Inc.: Tealium unveils AI at the Edge, AI Decisioning, and more new in-platform features

New features deliver real-time, privacy-first context to AI models with enhanced integrations, intelligent decisioning, and MCP-powered configuration agents

San Diego, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium, the leading customer data orchestration platform, announced a new suite of integration capabilities and in-platform AI features following record-breaking attendance at its annual Digital Velocity conferences in New York City and London.

Every AI system, model, and customer experience is only as powerful as the data fueling it. Yet, most enterprises today suffer from fragmented and disconnected signals that arrive too late to influence the customer journey. As the industry shifts from experimental AI to production, the primary bottleneck is no longer the model itself, but the ability to feed models with high-fidelity, real-time context, and act on their outputs instantly.

"AI is only as powerful as the data that feeds it," said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. "With our new AI Partner Ecosystem and in-platform capabilities, we are closing the gap between model inference and customer action. By delivering real-time, consented context directly to AI models, we empower enterprises to turn live signals into in-the-moment experiences, without compromising on data governance."

Tealium offers both in-platform AI features and an AI Partner Ecosystem, a dynamic network of pre-built connectors with industry-leading AI service providers. This includes recently launched, bi-directional connectors for OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock, allowing teams to route live data to foundation models and instantly return structured intelligence back to Tealium for immediate activation.

The AI Partner Ecosystem also reaches beyond these foundational models into the agentic stack itself, adding Pinecone for vector retrieval and LangChain for agent orchestration, so teams can ground RAG pipelines and LLM agents in real-time, consented customer context.

Because Tealium's platform embraces both composable and real-time capabilities, enterprises no longer have to choose between speed and control. Organizations can maintain their existing technology stack with rigorous data governance, all while activating AI precisely when the moment matters most. Tealium's new feature releases include:

  • Tealium Mobile SDK & Edge AI: A high-performance native SDK that streamlines "implement once, activate everywhere" instrumentation. It sends real-time data to Tealium and third-party tools while enabling consent-aware, on-device transformations and edge AI inference, without requiring constant app store releases.
  • Expansive AI Decisioning: Tealium's AI ecosystem supports both real-time AI decisioning and Invoke Your Own Model (IYOM) flexibility. Tealium can run decisioning on live event streams to generate instant insight, such as churn scores and product affinities, and feed those outputs directly into customer profiles and activation flows for immediate, personalized engagement. With IYOM, organizations can also trigger their own models in their own data cloud or AI environment and activate the results in real time across channels.
  • Configuration Agent: This new MCP-powered agent bridges the gap between business strategy and technical execution by allowing teams to configure Tealium directly from AI tools like Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI, transforming natural language prompts into live activations while maintaining strict human-in-the-loop oversight for all final deployments.
  • AI Recommended Audiences: Uses real-time, unified customer data to automatically surface high-value segments and "next best action" suggestions that can be activated with one click, without complex SQL or black-box uncertainty.

Learn more about Tealium for AI.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium's Newsroom.

About Tealium

Tealium delivers trusted data for AI at enterprise scale with its leading customer data orchestration platform. As the foundational data layer, Tealium delivers a hybrid customer data platform (CDP) built for both composable architectures and real-time activation, including intelligent data streaming, a context engine, enterprise tag management, and a robust API Hub. Its turnkey integration ecosystem connects seamlessly with leading data clouds and technology providers, including more than 1,300 prebuilt integrations and a growing AI Partner Ecosystem. By delivering real-time, contextual, enriched, and consented data, Tealium helps enterprises accelerate AI performance, improve operational efficiency, and power customer experiences in the moments that matter. More than 850 global businesses trust Tealium to deliver their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.





Natalie Passarelli Tealium Inc. natalie.passarelli@tealium.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.