C O R R E C T I O N -- Bloomsbury Money

In the news release, BloomsburyMoney.com appoints Chris Clarke as Head of Compliance to bolster Jersey operations, issued May 7, 2026 by Bloomsbury Money over PR Newswire, the Dateline City should read 'ST HELIER, Jersey' rather than 'ST HELIER, N.J.' as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

BloomsburyMoney.com appoints Chris Clarke as Head of Compliance to bolster Jersey operations

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomsbury Money, a Jersey regulated Money Services Business specializing in global payment solutions and treasury management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Clarke as its new Head of Compliance.

This strategic appointment comes at a period of significant growth for Bloomsbury Money as it continues to expand its footprint in Jersey and beyond. Chris joins the firm following a distinguished tenure at Oak Group, where he was recognized for his leadership and expertise in the regulatory space. His deep understanding of the Jersey regulatory landscape and his proven track record in risk management will be instrumental in ensuring Bloomsbury Money remains at the forefront of compliance excellence.

Michael Siwek, co-founder of Bloomsbury Money, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointment: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Chris to the Bloomsbury Money team. As we scale our operations and introduce more sophisticated financial solutions to our global client base, having a Head of Compliance of Chris's caliber is vital. His pragmatic approach to regulation and his extensive experience in the Jersey market make him the perfect fit for our culture of integrity and innovation. We look forward to the leadership he will bring to compliance oversight."

Manu Choudhary, co-founder of Bloomsbury Money, highlighted the firm's dedication to its home jurisdiction: "Chris's arrival reinforces our steadfast commitment to Jersey as a leading jurisdiction for financial services. We believe that the strength of a Money Services Business is built on the foundation of its regulatory framework. By bringing Chris on board, we are sending a clear signal to our clients and the regulator that we are dedicated to maintaining the highest possible standards. Jersey is our home, and we are proud to continue investing in the local talent and infrastructure that makes this island a world-class financial hub."

Commenting on his new role, Chris Clarke stated: "I am thrilled to be joining Bloomsbury Money at such a pivotal moment in its journey. Having watched the firm's evolution within the payments and OTC space across jurisdictions, I have been consistently impressed by their focus on client-centric solutions and their proactive approach to compliance. I look forward to working closely with Michael, Manu, and the entire team to ensure that our robust regulatory standards continue to support the firm's ambitious growth plans and provide our clients with the security and confidence they deserve."

As Head of Compliance, Chris will oversee all aspects of the firm's regulatory affairs, AML/CFT/CPF frameworks, and internal governance, ensuring that Bloomsbury Money continues to meet the high standards and regulatory expectations of the Jersey Financial Services Commission and its international partners.

The appointment of Chris is part of a wider Jersey expansion plan over the coming weeks.

About Bloomsbury Money

Bloomsbury Money is a Jersey-regulated Money Services Business (MSB) providing comprehensive FX, multi-currency accounts, and treasury solutions to corporate and private clients. By combining cutting-edge technology with the traditional values of a boutique financial institution, Bloomsbury Money offers a seamless, secure, and transparent alternative to traditional banking for global transactions. Bloomsbury Money is a registered business name of DMALINK Jersey Limited, which is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

For more information, visit bloomsburymoney.com/solution .

CONTACT: press@bloomsburymoney.com

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