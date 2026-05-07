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WKN: A3C20W | ISIN: CA87261Y1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 21:59
5,705 US-Dollar
+0,09 % +0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TMC THE METALS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TMC THE METALS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 19:22 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2026 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, May 14, 2026

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), a leading developer of the world's largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, to provide an update on first quarter 2026 financial results and recent corporate developments.

First Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time: 04:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here
Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.