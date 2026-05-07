Industry-first benchmark study analyzes how ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot and Google AI Overviews recommend restaurants

Uberall, the global leader in location marketing technology, today released Fast Food, Faster Discovery: The 2026 GEO Playbook for Multi-Location QSRs the industry's first benchmark report measuring how AI assistants recommend restaurants and how multi-location QSR (Quick-Service Restaurant) brands can adapt their local marketing strategies for AI-mediated search.

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Fast Food, Faster Discovery: Why AI Is the New Drive-Thru

The report draws on Uberall's proprietary GEO Studio benchmark data and aggregated performance metrics from its global QSR customer base. Its central finding: as consumer restaurant discovery rapidly shifts from traditional search to AI assistants, the majority of QSR locations are effectively absent from AI-generated recommendations at the exact moment AI is becoming consumers' primary discovery channel. This visibility gap arrives as the QSR sector simultaneously navigates softening foot traffic and a sustained value war that has eroded per-visit margins.

Key Findings

83% of restaurant locations are entirely invisible in AI-generated recommendations. When a consumer asks ChatGPT "where can I get a good pizza near me tonight," only 17% of restaurants ever appear in the answer despite 86% maintaining some presence on Google.

When a consumer asks ChatGPT "where can I get a good pizza near me tonight," only 17% of restaurants ever appear in the answer despite 86% maintaining some presence on Google. A small leading cohort dominates AI attention. Across the QSR benchmark, the top three brands per category capture 53.4% of total Share of Voice. In burger chains, the leader alone captures 10x the Share of Voice of the average brand meaning a single chain accounts for as many AI mentions as ten of its competitors combined.

Across the QSR benchmark, the top three brands per category capture 53.4% of total Share of Voice. In burger chains, the leader alone captures 10x the Share of Voice of the average brand meaning a single chain accounts for as many AI mentions as ten of its competitors combined. AI restaurant discovery is research-heavy, not transactional. Informational and comparative prompts questions like "what's the healthiest breakfast I can grab on the go" or "which coffee chain has the best mobile rewards program" drive nearly 79% of AI-generated restaurant responses. Brands must win preference before the moment of decision, not at the point of sale.

Informational and comparative prompts questions like "what's the healthiest breakfast I can grab on the go" or "which coffee chain has the best mobile rewards program" drive nearly 79% of AI-generated restaurant responses. Brands must win preference the moment of decision, not at the point of sale. AI platforms have raised the bar on reviews. ChatGPT primarily recommends businesses averaging 4.3 stars or higher, Perplexity 4.1+, and Gemini 3.9+. Ratings matter more than ever in the AI era a restaurant with a 4.0 average can still rank on Google but fall below the threshold AI platforms use to recommend.

ChatGPT primarily recommends businesses averaging 4.3 stars or higher, Perplexity 4.1+, and Gemini 3.9+. Ratings matter more than ever in the AI era a restaurant with a 4.0 average can still rank on Google but fall below the threshold AI platforms use to recommend. AI typically recommends only 3-5 brands per query. When asked for "the best Mexican spot for a quick lunch," ChatGPT or Gemini will name a handful and stop there. In a category with 20+ chains, only the top performers will exist in AI search.

"Local visibility is a key driver of traffic to our restaurants. We need to stay visible where it matters most: locally making it easy for guests to find us and come enjoy our flame-grilled burgers," said Camille Van Holzaet, Trade Marketing Manager, Burger King BELUX.

A New Operating Model: Location Performance Optimization (LPO)

The playbook introduces Location Performance Optimization (LPO) as the strategic framework multi-location brands need to stay visible across both traditional and AI-mediated search. LPO connects SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) into a single operating model built on four pillars that reinforce one another Visibility, Reputation, Engagement, and Conversion turning local presence into measurable revenue impact across hundreds or thousands of locations.

The report includes a 90-day action plan and per-cuisine benchmarks across burger, chicken, pizza, Mexican, coffee, sandwich, breakfast, and Asian fusion categories.

"AI now decides which restaurants get discovered, and most QSR brands aren't structured for the signals AI relies on. The gap between average and best-in-class is wide enough to represent a real competitive advantage and the window to claim it is narrowing fast," said Stephanie Genin, CMO at Uberall

The full report is available at: https://uberall.com/en-us/qsr-playbook

About Uberall

Uberall is a multi-location marketing platform that enhances brand visibility and engagement when customers search the world around them. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools to manage location data and listings, store locators, messaging, local social media, and social ads making it easy for businesses to get found, be chosen, and drive more sales. Established in 2013 in Berlin, Germany, Uberall powers more than 1.3 million locations globally and is trusted by leading brands across retail, hospitality, food beverage, healthcare, financial services, and automotive. For more information, visit uberall.com.

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anne.carroz@uberall.com