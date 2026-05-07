Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 11:16
4,750 Euro
+4,28 % +0,195
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4604,50020:33
4,4604,50020:30
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 20:06 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. - Issues notice to holders of Notes to redeem Senior Secured Notes due 2026 in full

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. ("Paratus" or the "Company") hereby gives notice to all holders of the Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (CUSIPs 81173J AC3, G8000A AH6 and 81173J AD1; ISINs US81173JAC36, USG8000AAH61 and US81173JAD19) (the "Notes") governed by that Amended and Restated Indenture, dated as of January 20, 2022 (as subsequently amended and supplemented, the "Indenture"); that further to the Company's successful completion of a private placement of USD 250,000,000 five year senior secured bonds due 2031 ("Senior Secured Bond Issue 2031") the Company has today commenced the process of redeeming in full the principal amount of all remaining and outstanding Notes (the "Redeemed Notes") (with a principal amount outstanding of USD 197,871,505 by way of issuing a notice to holders of the Notes (the "Redemption Notice").

The targeted date for redemption (the "Redemption Date") of the Redeemed Notes shall be June 8, 2026 (or such later date determined and announced by the Company to enable the satisfaction of the conditions precedent as set out in the Redemption Notice prior to the Redemption Date (including the satisfaction of the disbursement conditions precedent agreed with the subscribers to the Senior Secured Bond Issue 2031) the (the "Redemption Conditions")). Holders of Notes have been informed that the redemption of the Redeemed Notes may not occur, and the Company may request that the Redemption Notice is rescinded in the event that any such Redemption Conditions have not been satisfied by the Redemption Date.

Holders of the Redeemed Notes should refer to the Redemption Notice for further details regarding the proposed redemption of the Redeemed Notes.

Transfers of any Redeemed Notes will be restricted until the Redemption Date.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this press release or otherwise.

Defined terms used in this announcement which are not otherwise herein defined have the meaning set out in the Indenture.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 4063 9083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy-services-ltd----issues-notice-to-holders-of-notes-to-redeem-senior-secured-notes-due-,c4346202

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-services-ltd---issues-notice-to-holders-of-notes-to-redeem-senior-secured-notes-due-2026-in-full-302766065.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.