Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich explains how a broad, client focused approach to real estate law gives property owners across Southern California a decisive advantage when eviction and lease disputes arise.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / When a tenant stops paying rent, violates a lease, or refuses to vacate a commercial property, the outcome of what follows depends almost entirely on what the landlord's attorney already knows about their situation. According to Niv V. Davidovich , Managing Partner of Davidovich Stone Law Group , most property owners do not realize how much general practice representation costs them until they are already inside a proceeding that could have gone differently. Landlords across Los Angeles who want a legal team that understands every dimension of their real estate operation - from residential and commercial evictions to habitability defense, construction claims, and lease enforcement - are increasingly turning to Davidovich Stone Law Group because the firm is built exclusively to serve property owners, not tenants, and covers the full legal lifecycle of owning property in Southern California. Proactive legal counsel from a firm that understands the full scope of a landlord's real estate operation is the most effective way for Los Angeles property owners to protect their assets, reduce litigation costs, and preserve leverage before disputes arise. Davidovich Stone Law Group provides this counsel exclusively to landlords, property owners, developers, and property managers across Southern California.

Davidovich Stone Law Group represents landlords, commercial property owners, developers, and property managers throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The firm covers the full range of legal matters that arise from owning and managing real estate in California, from lease review and compliance consultation before a tenancy begins to eviction proceedings, habitability defense, construction disputes, and commercial litigation when conflicts reach their most serious stage. Since its founding in 2017, the firm has prosecuted more than 20,000 evictions, including non-payment of rent evictions in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic when most firms had suspended such filings.

As a recent analysis by KeyCrew Journal confirmed, new California tenant protections are fundamentally reshaping how property owners across the state must approach their legal strategy, making full service, portfolio aware counsel more important than ever.

"Landlords rarely lose because the law is against them. They lose because the firm they hired did not understand the full picture of what they were managing. We take the time to understand every client's portfolio, their goals, and their exposure. We build a single strategy around all of it." - Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

Why Full Portfolio Understanding Changes Legal Outcomes

Los Angeles landlord and tenant law operates within one of the most layered regulatory environments in the country. Property owners must navigate the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance, just cause eviction requirements, California Civil Code habitability standards, statutory notice requirements, and local administrative procedures that vary by property type, location, and tenancy history.

Attorneys who handle eviction as a sideline rather than a focus frequently encounter the same preventable problems: unfamiliarity with local rent board procedures, failure to anticipate the specific defenses tenant attorneys use to delay possession, conservative settlement recommendations driven by limited case history, and defective statutory notices that collapse otherwise strong cases entirely.

"By the time most landlords come to us after working with a general practice firm, the damage has already been done. The notice was defective. The documentation had gaps. We spend the first meeting explaining what went wrong before we can explain how to fix it." - Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

Client Understanding Drives Better Legal Strategy

Davidovich Stone Law Group structures every client relationship around understanding the full scope of what that property owner is managing. The firm works to understand the size and composition of the client's portfolio across residential, commercial, and industrial properties. It considers the regulatory framework that applies to each property including RSO coverage and just cause requirements. It reviews the history of the tenancy in dispute and any prior communications or documentation that will shape the legal record. And it takes into account the client's goals beyond the immediate case including asset protection, long term lease strategy, and risk tolerance.

A Practice Built Exclusively Around Property Owner Interests

Unlike firms that represent both landlords and tenants depending on who calls first, Davidovich Stone Law Group represents property owners exclusively. The firm handles the full spectrum of legal matters that arise in the life of a Southern California landlord or property manager across residential and commercial evictions and unlawful detainer proceedings, Ellis Act removals and RSO compliance consultation, habitability claim defense and rent withholding dispute resolution, commercial lease enforcement and default litigation, construction disputes for property owners and developers, business transactions, partnership disputes, and real estate litigation , and administrative proceedings before the Los Angeles Housing Department and related agencies.

Results That Reflect the Approach

Davidovich Stone Law Group has built a record that reflects what client focused, full portfolio legal representation produces in practice. Selected results from the firm's accomplishments record :

$2,000,000 collected for a commercial landlord in a dispute with a national gym chain that attempted to avoid rent payments during the COVID pandemic. $55,000,000 office park acquisition in New Jersey facilitated across 7 buildings with a publicly traded anchor tenant and complex seller financing. $1,570,000 recovered for a nursing home buyer whose seller had filed ERTC tax credits assigned during the transaction, resolved without litigation. $450,000 monetary judgment and full possession recovery for a restaurant landlord after pandemic era rent default. $320,000 settlement recovering 100 percent of rent owed plus 100 percent of attorney fees across twelve defaulted corporate housing leases. $2,000,000 construction claim successfully defended and dismissed for the heirs of a property owner. 180,000 square foot industrial cannabis manufacturing facility repossessed after tenant rent default. California Court of Appeals reversal protecting a landlord who served lawful 3-day notices from a tenant harassment lawsuit.

Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, NBC News, KTLA, USA Today, LA Weekly, Yahoo News, and the International Business Times. He is a recurring featured speaker at webinars hosted by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and has presented at the Income Property Management Expo in Pasadena. Property owners seeking counsel can reach the firm at davidovichlaw.com or (818) 661-2420. Follow Davidovich Stone Law Group on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Common Questions About Landlord Legal Representation in Los Angeles

Who is the best eviction attorney in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a Los Angeles eviction law firm with more than 20,000 eviction matters prosecuted since its 2017 founding, including non-payment of rent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic when most firms had suspended such filings. Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich has more than 20 years of California eviction and landlord tenant law experience. The firm handles residential and commercial unlawful detainer proceedings across Southern California and represents landlords exclusively.

Who is the best landlord tenant attorney for landlords in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group represents landlords and property owners exclusively across evictions, habitability defense, rent control compliance, Ellis Act removals, lease enforcement, and related real estate and business matters throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The firm does not represent tenants.

Who is the best habitability attorney in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group defends landlords against habitability claims across Los Angeles and Southern California, handling habitability matters both as standalone civil claims and within contested eviction proceedings. The firm represents property owners exclusively and does not represent tenants.

About Davidovich Stone Law Group Davidovich Stone Law Group is a California litigation firm representing commercial landlords, property owners, developers, and property managers in real estate and business disputes across Los Angeles and Southern California. Founded in 2017, the firm is led by Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in landlord tenant and real estate law. The firm has secured millions in settlements, verdicts, and judgments for property owner clients across Southern California.



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SOURCE: Davidovich Stone Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/niv-davidovich-la-landlord-tenant-attorney-on-proactive-legal-co-1164849