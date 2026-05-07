Redlands, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Rise of Us is pleased to announce that Summer Poletti, Founder and CRO of Rise of Us will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Rise of Us

Rise of Us is a revenue architecture consultancy founded by Summer Poletti, Founder & CRO and host of Revenue Remix. The firm works with growth-stage B2B companies in SaaS, fintech, and professional services to identify and close the structural gaps that prevent revenue from scaling - across sales process, GTM alignment, customer success, and partnerships. Rise of Us helps founders and revenue leaders build the foundation that makes growth sustainable before investing in additional headcount or technology. theriseofus.com

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global