Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Names Mindy Hegi as Chief Financial Officer

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCID:TYBT) announced today that Mindy Hegi has joined Trinity Bank's executive management team as Chief Financial Officer.

CEO Matt R. Opitz remarked, "Mindy brings a wealth of banking expertise and knowledge to Trinity, but more importantly brings us a well-known and well-respected individual from our Fort Worth community. With CFO and management experience spanning banks of our size and larger, Mindy is well-positioned to support Trinity Bank's continued growth over the coming years."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add Mindy to the Trinity Bank team," said President Barney Wiley. "When you look at her talent and years of experience, this was an easy decision for us - one that will strengthen our team and position the bank for continued success in the years ahead."

Prior to joining Trinity Bank, Hegi served on the bank's Board of Directors beginning in 2024 and brings more than 20 years of executive-level financial and operational experience. She previously served as Vice President of Corporate Finance for publicly traded State National Bancshares, Inc. from 2001 until its sale to BBVA in 2008, and later as Chief Financial Officer for Carlile Bancshares, Inc. from 2008 until its sale to Independent Bank in 2017. Carlile Bancshares, Inc. was a $2.2 billion community bank holding company with 42 branches across North Texas, Austin, and Colorado. From 2019 until its sale to Vista Bank in 2023, she was a board member and chair of the audit committee for Charis Bank. She has also served as a board member for Trinity Bank since 2024, where she chaired the compensation committee and was a member of the audit committee.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank was established in 2003 to provide the North Texas business community with experienced bankers that offer the services of a big bank with the personalized touch of a local community bank. Trinity Bank was founded on sound financial principles and a commitment to providing exceptional customer experience. For more information visit www.trinitybk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

Contact Info

Richard Burt

Email: rburt@trinitybk.com

Phone: +18175697234

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trinity-bank-names-mindy-hegi-as-chief-financial-officer-1164844