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ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 21:50 Uhr
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CEAS Collective Launches Accredited Cannabis Education Program for Nursing Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / CEAS Collective, a legacy online cannabis dispensary company founded in 2014, today announced a strategic evolution following the federal government's landmark decision to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III substance. This historic shift in national policy serves as a catalyst for the company's new phase centered on healthcare integration, legislative advocacy, and professional training.

"Rescheduling cannabis to a Schedule III drug is a pivotal step forward, empowering groundbreaking research. We are dedicated to harnessing the potential of cannabis in the fight against cancer, exploring its properties to innovate oncology treatments and drive advancements in healthcare." - Brendan Kelly, CEO of CEAS Collective

Advancing Clinical Education

At the center of this initiative is a new professional course titled "Elevating Knowledge: Comprehensive Cannabis Education," currently undergoing accreditation review with the California Board of Registered Nursing. The program is designed to provide nursing professionals with continuing education credit hours focused on clinical applications, patient safety, and regulatory frameworks. By bridging the gap between frontline healthcare providers and cannabis science, CEAS Collective aims to support evidence-based patient care.

Expanded Product Portfolio

Alongside its educational push, CEAS Collective is introducing a curated expansion of Cannabis strains and product offerings. New additions include highly sought-after weed strains such as Dippin' Dots, Black Magic, and Raspberry Reaper, as well as a Premium Vape Pens Collection powered by Koda Pro 510 battery hardware. The company is also spotlighting its high-dose edibles category, including 5000mg Gummy Bears by The Green Privilege, developed for fast-acting effects.

These products are available through a streamlined digital platform that emphasizes safety and compliance. All operations are conducted under a California Cannabis License, ensuring regulatory alignment and product integrity.

Digital-First Access & Delivery

"Today, we are a digital-first platform where patients can buy sativa in San Francisco while receiving the same expert guidance they would find in a high-end boutique." - Brendan Kelly

CEAS Collective continues to strengthen its logistics capabilities, offering San Francisco Bay Area cannabis delivery within 30 to 60 minutes. With a focus on safe weed delivery California consumers can trust, the platform also facilitates access to compliant THCA products for broader national reach where permitted.

About CEAS Collective

Founded in 2014, CEAS Collective is built on the principles of Compassion, Energy, Altruism, and Community. Through its platform, Your Best Buds, CEAS Collective connects patients and consumers with high-quality Cannabis strains, expert insights, and reliable delivery services. As the cannabis landscape evolves, the company remains committed to shaping its future through science and policy leadership.

Media Contact:

CEAS Collective Communications
info@ceascollective.org

SOURCE: CEAS Collective



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ceas-collective-launches-accredited-cannabis-education-program-f-1165106

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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