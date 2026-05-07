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WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052 | Ticker-Symbol: IZ1
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 07:30
20,765 Euro
+0,75 % +0,155
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,44520,75008:59
20,44520,75008:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 22:10 Uhr
272 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 705,755,150 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.60% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 7, 2026 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES% OF VOTES CAST
FORWITHHELDFORWITHHELD
Alison C. Beckett695,405,0337,179,20998.98%1.02%
Peter Buzzi699,291,3753,292,86799.53%0.47%
Geoff Chater686,653,83415,930,40897.73%2.27%
Kathleen A. Hogenson692,023,72010,560,52298.50%1.50%
C. Kevin McArthur692,670,8379,913,40598.59%1.41%
Juanita Montalvo700,644,3421,939,90099.72%0.28%
Brian Nichols695,391,3107,192,93298.98%1.02%
A. Tristan Pascall700,728,5641,855,67899.74%0.26%
Simon J. Scott699,585,7391,903,76299.73%0.27%
Hanjun (Kevin) Xia700,680,5001,903,74299.73%0.27%


About First Quantum

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring the La Granja and Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Investor Relations:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400
Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

Media Relations:
James Devas, Manager, Corporate Affairs
+44 207 291 6630
E-Mail: james.devas@fqml.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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