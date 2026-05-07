Angel (NYSE: ANGX) (the "Company"), a media and technology company successfully pioneering a first-of-its-kind audience-driven studio model, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences during the second quarter of 2026.

B. Riley Securities 26 th Annual Investor Conference, being held at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, CA, May 20-21, 2026.

Annual Investor Conference, being held at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, CA, May 20-21, 2026. ROTH 16th Annual London Conference, being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in London, June 16-18, 2026.

Members of Angel's management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout each conference. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with Angel's management team should contact their respective conference representative or reach out directly to Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@angel.com.

About Angel

Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company successfully pioneering a first-of-its-kind audience-driven studio model. Founded by brothers who struggled to find films they could watch with their children, Angel was built on the belief that there was a global audience hungry for values-driven storytelling that amplifies light, celebrates hope, and inspires the moral imagination of viewers. That audience became the Angel Guild, a rapidly growing community of more than 2 million paying members who watch, screen, and vote on which films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. With 100 films and more than 30 television series on the platform, Angel has achieved the highest audience satisfaction scores in the industry and the highest average domestic box office per title among all independent studios. It has done so while evolving a new economic model that shares profits more fully with filmmakers. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

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Contacts:

David Shane

Corporate Communications

press@angel.com

Luk Janssens

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@angel.com