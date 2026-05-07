Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Yocale.ai Inc. ("Yocale" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company, which raised $1.6 million through a private placement earlier this year, recently filed a qualifying prospectus and its common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol YAI.

Yocale is developing and operating an AI-powered, industry-specific business management and payments fintech software platform focused on the beauty and wellness sectors. The Company's operating system is designed to unify scheduling, CRM, POS, analytics, and automation into a single configurable environment in order to streamline operations, client engagement and revenue growth.

"The universe of business applications for AI continues to expand exponentially," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The CSE's mandate is to provide access to capital markets for emerging companies, including those at the forefront of new technologies and applications. We wish Yocale.ai success as it continues to develop its business and welcome the Company to the exciting cohort of companies on the CSE."

"AI is rewriting what's possible for small business, and we formed Yocale.ai to make sure independent salons, med-spas, and wellness operators are on the right side of that shift. Listing on the CSE is how we scale that mission, putting AI-powered operating leverage into the hands of every independent operator and inviting the public to participate alongside us." - Aydin Asli, Chief Executive Officer of Yocale.

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)