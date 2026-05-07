Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 22:36 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Crusonia Wealth Advisors Announces Addition of Wealth Advisor Connor Law

Crusonia is expanding its advisory team as part of its continuous goal to serve individuals and families.

DENVER, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC, an independent registered investment advisor, has announced the addition of Connor Law, CFP to its wealth advisor team.

The announcement reflects Crusonia Wealth Advisors' ongoing efforts to enhance and support both in-company growth and clients' wealth management needs. The firm was founded in 2023 and offers integrated wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals and families, including investment management, financial planning, and tax-related strategies.

Law is joining Crusonia with a background in accounting, financial planning, portfolio advisory, and tax-focused wealth management. His experience includes advising clients on investment strategies, tax management, retirement planning, and business exit planning. The firm says his addition aligns with its goal of building an advisory team with strong technical expertise and a client-first mindset.

"I'm excited for this next chapter and confident Crusonia is the right fit to deliver personalized planning experience for my clients. With a strong team and continued growth, the firm's structure is designed to support more comprehensive planning while maintaining the personal relationships my clients value," says Law.

Law is a Certified Financial Planner professional and specializes in investment strategies, tax management, retirement planning, and exit strategies for business or equity owners. His background in accounting and wealth management gives him a strong foundation in tax planning and portfolio strategy.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Lindenwood University, where he also competed as a collegiate-level baseball player. Law began his professional career at Sikich LLP, working alongside audit and tax specialists before transitioning into wealth management as a Portfolio Advisor.

Before moving full-time into wealth management, Law also played professional baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Atlantic League, and the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Supporting Continuous Firm Growth

Law's entrance into the firm is taking place as Crusonia continues to expand their advisor bench and strengthen their services for clients with complex financial needs, including business owners, equity owners, executives, and families managing multigenerational wealth.

"Crusonia is lucky to have Connor join, he brings a wonderful blend of technical capabilities and personal client acumen that will only grow. We are excited for him, specifically his close working relationship with Jason Alderson and Maddie Kleinman, and his clients to integrate into the firm," says Zach Pashel, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

About Crusonia Wealth Advisors: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Crusonia Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) offering private wealth management, including investment, retirement, education funding, tax, and philanthropic planning. The firm provides a platform designed to support advisors focusing on high-net-worth clients through customized financial planning and investment management. Enhanced by Michaud Capital Management LLC, Crusonia offers an independent and agnostic environment that prioritizes client needs.

Visit www.crusoniawealth.com to learn more.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to engage in any investment advisory or other services.

Media Contact Details:

Crusonia Wealth Advisors
Zach Pashel
zp@crusoniawealth.com
Denver, Colorado

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975247/Crusonia_Wealth_Advisors.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crusonia-wealth-advisors-announces-addition-of-wealth-advisor-connor-law-302766259.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.