Matador Technologies Inc.: Matador Technologies Files Quarterly ATM Program Report Detailing $1.2 Million in Gross Proceeds

Summary: Matador raised approximately $1.2 million in gross proceeds through its ATM Program during its first quarterly reporting period, with capital deployment via the ATM Program supporting Bitcoin acquisition as well as the Company's Bitcoin yield generation strategy in collaboration with Galaxy. The activity reflects continued execution of the Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy as it progresses toward its target of holding 1,000 Bitcoin in treasury by the end of 2026.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, today announced the filing of its quarterly report on activity under its at the market equity program (the "ATM Program") for the reporting period from February 4, 2026 to April 30, 2026.

Quarterly ATM Program Activity

During the reporting period, the Company issued an aggregate of 15,408,000 common shares under the ATM Program at an average price of $0.0823 per share, generating gross proceeds of $1,202,123.69. After agent commissions of $30,053.09, net proceeds to the Company totaled $1,172,070.60.

The ATM Program was established pursuant to an equity distribution agreement with ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the "Agent") announced on February 3, 2026. Under the ATM Program, the Company may offer and sell common shares to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$30 million, with sales conducted at prevailing market prices on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company retains full discretion over the timing and volume of any sales under the ATM Program.

Capital Deployment via the ATM Program

Net proceeds raised under the ATM Program continue to be deployed in support of the Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy, including Bitcoin acquisition and the Company's Bitcoin yield generation strategy in collaboration with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ("Galaxy").

As previously announced on April 17, 2026, the Company applied a portion of ATM Program proceeds toward the acquisition of 2.0 Bitcoin at an average price of approximately US$74,906 per Bitcoin. ATM Program proceeds are also being deployed in support of the Company's Bitcoin yield generation strategy with Galaxy. Under an ISDA Agreement with Galaxy, Matador actively generates yield on its treasury holdings primarily through the systematic execution of covered calls, alongside other supplementary options and yield generation strategies facilitated by Galaxy.

Strategic Context

The ATM Program provides Matador with the flexibility to raise equity capital in a measured and opportunistic manner, enabling the Company to convert fiat into Bitcoin during periods it considers to be favorable, while minimizing dilution through disciplined, market responsive issuances. By integrating ATM Program proceeds with the Company's Bitcoin yield generation strategy, Matador continues to execute on a disciplined capital cycle designed to: (i) accumulate Bitcoin in a cost efficient manner; (ii) deploy capital in support of the Company's yield strategy with Galaxy; and (iii) drive long term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Deven Soni, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matador, commented: "This quarterly ATM report reflects the disciplined execution of our capital strategy. By raising capital opportunistically and immediately deploying it into Bitcoin and our yield generation framework, we are building a treasury model designed to compound value for shareholders over time. Every dollar raised through the ATM Program is being put to work in service of our long term objective of holding 1,000 Bitcoin in treasury by the end of 2026."

Capital and Financing Framework

The ATM Program was established under the Company's C$80 million base shelf prospectus, which received final receipt from the Ontario Securities Commission on December 22, 2025. This financing framework, combined with the Company's USD $100 million secured convertible note facility with ATW Partners, provides Matador with programmatic agility to efficiently convert equity into Bitcoin and strategic assets as it continues its path toward holding 1,000 Bitcoin in treasury by the end of 2026.

Matador may, from time to time, allocate available capital toward Bitcoin purchases or other corporate purposes, depending on market conditions, regulatory requirements, the Company's financial position and other factors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any future Bitcoin purchases or other capital allocation decisions.

Media Contact:

Deven Soni

Chief Executive Officer

Email: deven@matador.network

Phone: 647.496.6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin native product development, and digital asset treasury management, with active participation across blockchain and digital assets infrastructure, all with a focus on driving long term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India's first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador's position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and receipt of regulatory approvals. These forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.

SOURCE: Matador Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/matador-technologies-files-quarterly-atm-program-report-detailing-1.2-1165243