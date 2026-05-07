Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - BlackSky Technology, Inc. (NYSE: BKSY): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on BlackSky Technology, Inc. (NYSE: BKSY). BKSY's 1Q26 marked a clearer Gen-3 commercialization inflection, with accelerating sovereign contract adoption, improving in-year revenue visibility, and management raising FY26 revenue and adj. EBITDA guidance. While reported revenue remained affected by Mission Solutions timing, the more important development was the continued scaling of higher-margin Gen-3 subscription services and the operational expansion of the constellation to four satellites, enabling daily revisit rates for 35cm imagery across key regions of interest worldwide. In our view, the quarter further supports BKSY's positioning within commercial geospatial intelligence as recurring subscription mix, backlog conversion, and operating leverage continue improving.

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Key Takeaways:

Gen-3 commercialization is accelerating. BKSY announced up to $160M of new wins, with early pilots converting into larger recurring subscription awards.

FY26 visibility improved. Management raised revenue guidance to $130M-$150M and adj. EBITDA to $12M-$24M, while maintaining CapEx guidance.

Constellation scale is improving the margin setup. Four Gen-3 satellites are now operational, supporting daily 35cm revisit capability, with at least eight expected on orbit by year-end.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.