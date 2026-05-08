EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum
/ Key word(s): Ent/Sports
GLENDALE, CA - May 7, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Martial Arts History Museum, staying true to its mission and on brand as a premier institution honoring martial arts legends, is proud to announce a special Honor Day recognizing the achievements, contributions, and philanthropic efforts of Sean Kanan, acclaimed actor, martial artist, and humanitarian. The event will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the museum's location in Glendale, California.
Sean Kanan is best known to martial arts fans as fan-favorite "Bad Boy" Mike Barnes (a role he recently reprised in the Netflix series "Cobra Kai", which garnered him a new generation of fans.
Kanan also has a legion of fans, who have enjoyed his portrayal of the iconic Deacon Sharpe, on "The Bold and the Beautiful", the most-watched daytime drama in the world.
This celebration offers fans, martial arts enthusiasts, and the public a unique chance to honor a figure whose contributions have bridged Hollywood, martial arts, philanthropy, and modern pop culture, inspiring countless individuals along the way.
News Source: Martial Arts History Museum
08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Martial Arts History Museum
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2323598
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2323598 08.05.2026 CET/CEST