EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

"Cobra Kai" Star Sean Kanan to be Honored at Martial Arts History Museum



08.05.2026 / 00:05 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - May 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Martial Arts History Museum, staying true to its mission and on brand as a premier institution honoring martial arts legends, is proud to announce a special Honor Day recognizing the achievements, contributions, and philanthropic efforts of Sean Kanan, acclaimed actor, martial artist, and humanitarian. The event will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the museum's location in Glendale, California. Sean Kanan is best known to martial arts fans as fan-favorite "Bad Boy" Mike Barnes (a role he recently reprised in the Netflix series "Cobra Kai", which garnered him a new generation of fans. Kanan also has a legion of fans, who have enjoyed his portrayal of the iconic Deacon Sharpe, on "The Bold and the Beautiful", the most-watched daytime drama in the world.



Beyond his work on screen, Kanan is a passionate advocate for giving back. Over the years, he has supported numerous charitable causes, including organizations focused on youth mentorship, health and wellness, and community empowerment. His work has helped bring martial arts and personal development programs to underserved communities, demonstrating the transformative power of discipline, confidence, and perseverance.



"Sean Kanan embodies the spirit of martial arts both on and off the mat," said Michael Matsuda, President of the Martial Arts History Museum. "His dedication to helping others and using his platform to make a positive impact in communities aligns perfectly with our mission. Honoring him with this special day is very much on brand for the museum."



The Honor Day will feature photo montage videos, clips, a "This Is Your Life"-type segment in which attendees will humorously learn a bit more about Kanan, tributes from his peers and fans, and much more! Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the honoree in person.

There will also be a screening of "The Real Mister Miyagi", a documentary of the life and impact of one of Kanan's mentors, Fumio Demura, from 12 noon - 1:30 PM, followed by a screening of the film that first made him famous, "The Karate Kid Part III", from 2:00-3:30 PM with a Q&A following.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time: 12 noon to 1:30 - The Real Miyagi movie

2 pm to 3:30 - Karate Kid III movie

4-6 PM is the Honor Day Celebration

Location: Martial Arts History Museum, 201 N. Brand Blvd., B100, Glendale, CA 91203

Admission: $20 for adults, $5 for kids

Tickets: Visit https://martialartsmuseum.com/sean-kanan-honor-day-museum/ This celebration offers fans, martial arts enthusiasts, and the public a unique chance to honor a figure whose contributions have bridged Hollywood, martial arts, philanthropy, and modern pop culture, inspiring countless individuals along the way.



For more information, media inquiries, please contact the Martial Arts History Museum at info@mamuseum.com .



Founded in 1999, the Martial Arts History Museum in Glendale, California, is dedicated to preserving and promoting the art, culture, and history of martial arts. Staying true to its brand, the museum honors martial artists whose achievements inspire excellence, discipline, and community impact.

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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