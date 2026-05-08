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PR Newswire
08.05.2026 00:24 Uhr
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Frost & Sullivan Highlights Cooling as a Strategic Imperative in the AI Era in New Data Centre Whitepaper

New analysis explores how advanced cooling architectures, liquid cooling technologies, and thermal management strategies are reshaping next-generation digital infrastructure

LONDON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest whitepaper, Strategic Cooling for the AI Era: How Data Centre Cooling Solutions Are Transforming Global Infrastructure, highlights how AI-driven computing demand is fundamentally reshaping the role of cooling within modern data centres.

As AI training, inference workloads, hyperscale cloud expansion, edge computing, and high-performance computing accelerate globally, data centre operators are facing unprecedented thermal stress, rising rack densities, increasing energy consumption, and growing pressure to improve sustainability and operational resilience. Frost & Sullivan finds that cooling is rapidly evolving from a background facilities function into a strategic enabler of performance, scalability, and long-term competitiveness.

The whitepaper explores how organisations are increasingly adopting advanced liquid cooling architectures, direct-to-chip systems, higher-capacity coolant distribution units (CDUs), and next-generation thermal management strategies to support increasingly dense AI infrastructure deployments.

"Cooling is no longer simply a facilities issue - it is becoming central to data centre efficiency, uptime resilience, and sustainable digital growth in the AI era," said Monica Miches, Industrial Advisory Director at Frost & Sullivan. "As AI workloads continue to intensify, operators must rethink cooling not as an operational afterthought, but as a core strategic component of digital infrastructure design."

The analysis highlights several major industry shifts shaping the market. Frost & Sullivan notes growing adoption of liquid cooling and direct-to-chip architectures, alongside rising operational demands created by AI-driven thermal density.

The study also examines the increasing importance of reliability engineering, leak management, and redundancy-by-design, as well as the growing influence of ESG objectives and water stewardship on cooling strategy. Emerging technologies such as two-phase cooling, microchannel architectures, and advanced fluid management approaches are also expected to play an increasingly important role as AI infrastructure scales further over the coming decade.

Frost & Sullivan notes that cooling investment decisions are increasingly tied to broader infrastructure priorities including uptime, energy optimisation, deployment scalability, and sustainability performance.

"As AI infrastructure begins to resemble industrial-scale thermal systems rather than traditional IT environments, the competitive landscape will increasingly favour organisations capable of aligning cooling architecture with long-term operational, financial, and environmental objectives," added Prem Shanmugam, VP and Global Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

The whitepaper also outlines emerging growth opportunities across the cooling ecosystem, including CDU-centric reliability packages, advanced monitoring and filtration solutions, two-phase readiness, and integrated thermal management platforms.

Frost & Sullivan's analysis concludes that cooling innovation will become a defining factor in the future competitiveness of hyperscalers, cloud providers, colocation operators, OEMs, and component suppliers as AI-driven infrastructure continues to scale globally.

To download the whitepaper, Strategic Cooling for the AI Era: How Data Centre Cooling Solutions Are Transforming Global Infrastructure, please click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke
Marketing & Communications
Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan
kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-highlights-cooling-as-a-strategic-imperative-in-the-ai-era-in-new-data-centre-whitepaper-302766100.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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