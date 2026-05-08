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WKN: A2PP8G | ISIN: CA77929Q4051 | Ticker-Symbol: 3R6N
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 09:10
0,056 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROUTE1 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROUTE1 INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2026 00:50 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Route1, Inc.: Route1 Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Notification

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Route1 Inc. ("Route1" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The Company will hold a conference call and web cast to provide a business update on Friday, May 15, 2022 at 9 am Eastern Time.

Participants should dial Toll-Free 877-545-0523 or Toll/International 973-528-0016 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call and web cast. The participant access code is 910557. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available at Toll-Free 877-481-4010 or Toll/International 919-882-2331 passcode 54021 until Friday, May 29, 2026.

The webcast will be presented live at: Friday, May 15, 2026 - 9:00?AM Eastern Time

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 provides operational intelligence and secure data solutions for public sector and critical infrastructure operators. The Company's ABI platform supports structured intelligence and operational improvement initiatives across mobility, parking enforcement, public safety and smart infrastructure environments. Route1 trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

For More Information, Contact:
Tony Busseri
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 480 578-0287
tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2026 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expectations regarding the granting of the patent and the terms thereof, the launch date of "Mr. Parking", the results of development and testing, market trends and the continuation of such trends, the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future-oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

#

SOURCE: Route1, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/route1-announces-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-notificatio-1165269

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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