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Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH) ("Gamehost") is pleased to announce that it will hold a special meeting of its shareholders on June 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) at Deerfoot Inn & Casino, 11500 35 St. SE, #1000, Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting") to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution approving its previously announced proposed transaction with Pure Casino Entertainment Limited Partnership ("Pure Casino") whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pure Casino will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gamehost for $13.65 per share, payable in cash (the "Transaction").

Gamehost has prepared a management information circular (the "Information Circular") containing a detailed description of the Transaction as well as the background to, and reasons for, the Transaction. That Information Circular has now been filed, and is available, on Gamehost's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The board of directors of Gamehost unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of Gamehost and is fair to Gamehost's shareholders, and unanimously recommends that Gamehost shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction. Gamehost shareholders may vote before the shareholder meeting by completing their Instrument of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form, as applicable. Votes by proxy must be received not later than 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on June 9, 2026, or not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. All of the directors and officers of Gamehost, as well as David Will (being the largest shareholder of Gamehost and the former President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Gamehost), who collectively hold 8,552,365 common shares of Gamehost or approximately 41.4% of the issued and outstanding Gamehost shares, have agreed to vote their shares in favour of the Transaction.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta with its head office located in Red Deer, Alberta. Through its subsidiary, Gamehost Limited Partnership, Gamehost owns and operates: (i) the Great Northern Casino facility located in Grande Prairie, Alberta, (ii) the Rivers Casino and Entertainment Centre located in Fort McMurray, Alberta; (iii) the Deerfoot Inn & Casino facility located in Calgary, Alberta; (iv) the Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel located in Grande Prairie, Alberta, and (v) the Encore Suites by Service Plus extended stay hotel facility located in Grande Prairie, Alberta. It also owns an investment property located in Grande Prairie, Alberta adjacent to the Service Plus Inn. For more information, visit https://gamehost.ca.

About IGP and Pure Casino

Indigenous Gaming Partners Inc. ("IGP") is a gaming company established in 2024 that is focused on developing a portfolio of high-quality, market-leading casinos through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The partnership is comprised of five institutional First Nations - Glooscap First Nation, Millbrook First Nation, Annapolis Valley First Nation, We'koqma'q L'nue'kati, and Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation - along with Sonco Gaming Inc., an experienced Canadian casino management and development company. Through its operating entity, Pure Casino Entertainment Limited Partnership, IGP owns and operates Pure Casino Edmonton, Pure Casino Yellowhead, Pure Casino Calgary and Pure Casino Lethbridge, which collectively employ more than 1,200 people and welcome millions of guests each year. IGP represents a shared vision to build meaningful Indigenous ownership in Canada's entertainment industry while delivering high-quality gaming and hospitality experiences. IGP is dedicated to setting new standards in the gaming industry while fostering prosperity for its Indigenous communities, charitable partners, and provincial stakeholders. For more information, visit www.indigenousgamingpartners.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is based upon management's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information other than historical fact may be forward-looking information. Words such as "seek", "plan", "continue", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "predict", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "potential", and other similar words that indicate events or conditions may occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this new release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Meeting and the Transaction. By its very nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Gamehost believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Some of the risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: (i) the conditions to the completion of the Transaction, including receipt of the required approvals from the Gamehost Shareholders, the approval of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta and the required approvals under applicable gaming and competition laws may not be satisfied or waived; (ii) Pure Casino may not have sufficient funds to pay the cash consideration on closing of the Transaction or, even if it has sufficient funds, may not pay the pay the cash consideration required to close the Transaction; (iii) the Arrangement Agreement may be terminated by either party under certain circumstances, including as a result of the occurrence of a material adverse change in respect of Gamehost; (iv) if the Transaction is not completed, Gamehost Shareholders will not receive the anticipated cash consideration per share; and (v) the shareholder meeting may be delayed, adjourned, postponed or cancelled for reasons not currently known or anticipated. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Gamehost does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296608

Source: Gamehost Inc.