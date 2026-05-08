Vertex Mastery Launches Category King Program to Help Asian SMEs Scale

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex Mastery, a business strategy consulting firm specialising in SME scale-up across Southeast Asia, today announced the launch of the next phase of its flagship Category King Programme following the successful completion of more than 20 cohorts. The expanded programme is designed for business owners generating between $5 million and $50 million in annual revenue who are working toward growth targets of $100 million to $500 million.

What the Category King Programme is

The Category King Programme is a structured, cohort-based consulting engagement that runs participants through a 12-week core curriculum, followed by ongoing implementation support. Each cohort moves through six modules covering business model architecture, market category design, the founder-to-CEO transition, team building and organisational structure, culture design, and repeatable growth strategy. The programme combines intensive group workshops with one-on-one strategy sessions, peer accountability cohorts, and a structured set of templates, scorecards and operating frameworks that participants apply directly inside their own businesses during the programme.

The expanded version of the programme introduces several additions. Participants now receive a Category King Diagnostic at intake, which benchmarks their business across the six core areas and produces a customised scaling roadmap. New implementation modules cover hiring frameworks for senior leadership, board-level reporting structures, and capital-efficient growth playbooks tailored to the Southeast Asian market. The programme also includes access to Vertex Mastery's alumni network and ongoing quarterly strategy updates after the initial 12-week core is complete.

Methodology

The programme is built on a proprietary methodology that integrates Eastern business model strategy with Western marketing and positioning frameworks. The Eastern component focuses on capital-efficient architecture, long-term scale thinking and commercial systems commonly found in Chinese-influenced family business structures. The Western component focuses on category creation, brand narrative, positioning and organisational culture. Vertex Mastery developed the framework specifically for Southeast Asian growth-stage SMEs, which the firm observes are often underserved by Western consulting models alone.

The programme is sector-agnostic and has accepted business owners from food and beverage, property, automotive, insurance and professional services. It is not designed for early-stage startups; the programme is built for established operators facing the structural constraints of growing beyond a founder-dependent model. Cohorts have been delivered in Malaysia, Japan and Thailand, with regional expansion planned across Southeast Asia over the next 12 months.

"Category King is designed to be practical, not theoretical. It gives owner-operators a structured path to scale their business beyond their own day-to-day involvement," said David Ky Chua, Founder of Vertex Mastery.

Company mission

Vertex Mastery's mission is to help 1,000 Asian SME owners successfully transition their businesses from founder-led operations to scalable, professionally run enterprises by 2030. The firm pursues this mission by delivering structured consulting programmes, building regional alumni networks of growth-stage operators, and equipping business owners with the operational frameworks required to scale without becoming dependent on the founder for daily decision-making. The firm operates with a team of approximately 20 staff and runs a parallel investment arm that co-invests in select high-potential client businesses.

About Vertex Mastery

Vertex Mastery is a Malaysia-based business strategy consulting firm. Through the Category King Programme, the company helps SME owners in the $5 million to $50 million revenue range scale toward $100 million and beyond, using a proprietary methodology that integrates Eastern business model strategy with Western marketing and positioning frameworks. The company has completed more than 20 cohorts across Malaysia, Japan and Thailand. For more information, visit vertexmastery.com.

Media Details:

Company Name: Vertex Mastery

Founder: David KY Chua

Email Contact: marketing@vertexmastery.com

Company Website: vertexmastery.com

City, Country: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964720/Vertex_Mastery_Logo.jpg

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