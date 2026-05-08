Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQPG | ISIN: CA29446Y5020 | Ticker-Symbol: 1LRC
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 21:55
12,260 Euro
-0,08 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,21512,28507.05.
0,0000,00007.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 03:10 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinox Gold Corp.: Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce detailed voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026.

A total of 530,033,771 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 66.9% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Each of the director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2026, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com, was elected as a director of the Company. Each of the other matters voted on at the meeting, as described in detail below and in the Management Information Circular, was approved.

Election of Directors

Director NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
Mr. Ross Beaty - Chair496,065,998 (99.77%)1,119,458 (0.23%)
Mr. Lenard Boggio - Lead Director491,914,411 (98.94%)5,271,045 (1.06%)
Ms. Maryse Bélanger471,127,920 (94.76%)26,057,536 (5.24%)
Ms. Trudy Curran493,030,093 (99.16%)4,155,363 (0.84%)
Ms. Omaya Elguindi491,647,365 (98.89%)5,538,090 (1.11%)
Mr. Douglas Forster496,408,206 (99.84%)777,250 (0.16%)
Mr. Darren Hall496,726,382 (99.91%)459,074 (0.09%)
Mr. Blayne Johnson492,363,322 (99.03%)4,822,134 (0.97%)
Mr. Marshall Koval496,642,486 (99.89%)542,970 (0.11%)
Mr. Mike Vint496,264,925 (99.81%)920,531 (0.19%)


Voting results on the other items of business at the meeting are as follows:

Board Size

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Against
To set the number of directors of the Company at ten528,394,406 (99.69%)1,623,166 (0.31%)


Appointment of Independent Auditor

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Withheld
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's pay529,241,470 (99.85%)792,301 (0.15%)


Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Against
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation364,495,044 (73.31%)132,690,410 (26.69%)


Equinox Gold Contact
Ryan King
EVP Capital Markets
T: 778.998.3700
E: ryan.king@equinoxgold.com
E: ir@equinoxgold.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.