Equinox Gold Corp.: Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce detailed voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026.
A total of 530,033,771 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 66.9% of the Company's outstanding common shares.
Each of the director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2026, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com, was elected as a director of the Company. Each of the other matters voted on at the meeting, as described in detail below and in the Management Information Circular, was approved.
Election of Directors
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Mr. Ross Beaty - Chair
|496,065,998 (99.77%)
|1,119,458 (0.23%)
|Mr. Lenard Boggio - Lead Director
|491,914,411 (98.94%)
|5,271,045 (1.06%)
|Ms. Maryse Bélanger
|471,127,920 (94.76%)
|26,057,536 (5.24%)
|Ms. Trudy Curran
|493,030,093 (99.16%)
|4,155,363 (0.84%)
|Ms. Omaya Elguindi
|491,647,365 (98.89%)
|5,538,090 (1.11%)
|Mr. Douglas Forster
|496,408,206 (99.84%)
|777,250 (0.16%)
|Mr. Darren Hall
|496,726,382 (99.91%)
|459,074 (0.09%)
|Mr. Blayne Johnson
|492,363,322 (99.03%)
|4,822,134 (0.97%)
|Mr. Marshall Koval
|496,642,486 (99.89%)
|542,970 (0.11%)
|Mr. Mike Vint
|496,264,925 (99.81%)
|920,531 (0.19%)
Voting results on the other items of business at the meeting are as follows:
Board Size
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|To set the number of directors of the Company at ten
|528,394,406 (99.69%)
|1,623,166 (0.31%)
Appointment of Independent Auditor
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's pay
|529,241,470 (99.85%)
|792,301 (0.15%)
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation
|364,495,044 (73.31%)
|132,690,410 (26.69%)
Equinox Gold Contact
Ryan King
EVP Capital Markets
T: 778.998.3700
E: ryan.king@equinoxgold.com
E: ir@equinoxgold.com