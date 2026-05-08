Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Global livestreaming platform Bigo Live is marking its 10th anniversary with a series of featured placements across major app stores, including Apple's App Store, Google Play, Samsung's Galaxy Store, and RuStore, spanning multiple markets worldwide.





Bigo Live marks its 10th anniversary with features across major global app stores



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The milestone reflects not just a one-off promotional push. In several key markets, Bigo Live has been repeatedly featured by leading app distribution platforms such as the App Store and Google Play, underscoring continued recognition of its content ecosystem and community experience.





Bigo Live marks its 10th anniversary with features across major global app stores



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According to data from Sensor Tower, Bigo Live surpassed 700 million users globally earlier this year. The scale of its user base not only reinforces its competitive position in the global livestreaming space, but also supports its continued visibility across major app marketplaces.

Looking ahead, as demand for real-time, interactive social experiences continues to grow, Bigo Live plans to further invest in its content ecosystem and community-building capabilities. By leveraging high-quality live content and interactive features, the platform aims to bring communities closer together, strengthening its position as a platform for real-time expression and global connection.

Hashtag: BigoLive #10thAnniversary

https://www.bigo.sg/

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About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 700 million users in over 150 countries. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore.

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Source: Media OutReach