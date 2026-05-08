Sandra Day O'Connor Institute Announces Winners of National Youth Civics Challenge

Civics Video Entries Submitted From Middle, High School Students

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute is pleased to announce its 10 national winners of the 7th Annual Civics Challenge. The online civics competition, open to students in grades 6 through 12, challenges them to choose a civics-related topic and then express their knowledge and creativity in a short video or original song to earn a $500 cash prize.

This year's contest represents a rare and meaningful opportunity for young Americans to honor our nation as it celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding this summer. The submissions reflect the remarkable depth of civic knowledge and creative talent among today's youth.

"We are inspired by these students' talent and commitment to civics, and as we mark 250 years, their passion reflects Justice O'Connor's legacy and the importance of encouraging youth to honor the values that define America," Institute President and CEO Sarah Suggs said. "We congratulate all of the winners for their commitment to civics."

Winning entries and additional information on the Civics Challenge and other Institute programs are available at oconnorinstitute.org/occwinners . The winners of the middle and high school categories are listed below. The Institute has created a highlight video to showcase the prize-winning students' talent. You can find a complete playlist of the winning videos here .

High School Winners:

Silas P./Cameron A./Noah B./Brian H., 11th Grade, Dumfries, Virginia - George Washington Type Beat

Elizabeth R., 11th Grade, Winston Salem, North Carolina - Opening Doors (Abigail Adams and the Evolution of the Women's Suffrage Movement)

Willow S., 10th Grade, Berlin Center, Ohio - Sandra Day O'Connor

Isabella G., 9th Grade, Wallingford, Connecticut - Evolutionary History Asks Something of Us: Consent

Ethan S., 10th Grade, Highland Heights, Ohio - Civics Live: Your Rights & Responsibility

Middle School Winners:

Hazel S., 7th Grade, Merritt Island, Florida - The Adventures of a Census Worker

Ranvir S., 7th Grade, Peoria, Arizona - Celebrating America 250: With Benjamin Franklin's Reflections in His Own Words

Siddharta R., 7th Grade, Burbank, California - What is Jury Duty?

Zuri C., 7th Grade, Miami, Florida - She Sat So Others Could Stand

Everleigh M., 8th Grade, Rockford, Michigan - Be Like Ben

Details for the next Annual Civics Challenge will be announced in September 2026.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute is a national, nonpartisan organization dedicated to strengthening civic education, civil discourse, and civic engagement. Through innovative civic education programs, research, and fostering an informed citizenry, the Institute works to ensure that every generation is prepared to participate thoughtfully and responsibly in our democratic republic. Its work reflects Justice O'Connor's enduring belief that democracy depends on informed and engaged citizens. Learn more at OConnorInstitute.org. CONTACT:

Meg Lewis

mlewis@oconnorinstitute.org



SOURCE: Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/sandra-day-oconnor-institute-announces-winners-of-national-youth-civics-challenge-1165282