Inspace Creation Berhad Debuts Strongly on ACE Market with 6.00% Premium

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Inspace Creation Berhad ("Inspace Creation" or the "Company"), a well-established provider of comprehensive interior fitting-out services, made its successful debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The Group's shares opened at RM0.265 per share, representing a 6.00% premium over its initial public offering ("IPO") price of RM0.25 per share. This opening performance reflects robust investor confidence in Inspace Creation's specialised technical expertise, its project delivery track record, and its growth prospects in the commercial property segment.

Caption from L-R: Mr. Voong Kian Yee ?????, Independent Non-Executive Director of Inspace Creation Berhad; Ms. Saw Wai Chuan ?????, Independent Non-Executive Director of Inspace Creation Berhad; Dato' Sri Dr. Shahril Bin Mokhtar, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of Inspace Creation Berhad; Mr. Edward Cheong Han Bin ?????, Executive Director of Inspace Creation Berhad; Mr. Wong Chong Siong ?????, Executive Director of Inspace Creation Berhad; Mr. Ku Mun Fong ?????, Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad; En. Shaari Mat Hussin, Executive Director Dealing of TA Securities Holdings Berhad; Ms. Ang Mei Ping ?????, Independent Non-Executive Director of Inspace Creation Berhad

Inspace Creation Berhad is listed under the stock name "INSPACE" with the stock code "0451".

With an established operational history of over eight years, Inspace Creation has evolved into an established interior fitting-out specialist providing end-to-end solutions that encompass project planning and management, design conceptualisation, building works, and post-completion maintenance. The Group primarily serves corporate clientele in Malaysia, with core competencies in transforming commercial office spaces into aesthetically pleasing and operationally efficient environments. These specialised capabilities, supported by a Grade 7 CIDB registration, position Inspace Creation to benefit from sustained demand for corporate workspace efficiency and continued investment in Malaysia's services and commercial property sectors.

Through its IPO, Inspace Creation raised gross proceeds of approximately RM17.13 million via the issuance of 68.50 million new ordinary shares. The funds raised are strategically allocated as follows:

RM6.00 million for capital expenditure for setting up a storage and mock-up space and enhancing the Group's capabilities and capacity;

RM4.39 million for working capital to fund material purchases and subcontractors' fees for ongoing and future projects as well as operating and administrative expenses;

RM2.74 million for repayment of bank borrowings; and

RM4.00 million for estimated listing expenses related to the IPO exercise.

Mr. Wong Chong Siong, Executive Director of Inspace Creation Berhad, commented, "Today's listing marks a defining milestone in Inspace Creation's corporate history. The positive reception reflects the market's response to our business model and our commitment to quality workspace transformations. With the capital raised, we are now better equipped to expand our operations, establish dedicated mock-up facilities to enhance client engagement, and pursue larger-scale commercial projects across regional markets beyond the Klang Valley. We remain dedicated to delivering excellence and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad, said, "Inspace Creation's successful debut on the ACE Market reflects market interest in the Group's track record and its specialised focus on the commercial office segment. With favourable industry dynamics driven by the evolving needs for functional workspace design, Inspace Creation is positioned to pursue its growth strategies. TA Securities is pleased to have supported the Group as it enters this new phase as a public-listed entity."

According to the Independent Market Research ("IMR") Report, Malaysia's interior fitting-out industry is projected for steady long-term growth, with the value of work done for building completion and finishing works forecast to rise from RM2.8 billion in 2025 to RM3.5 billion by 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 11.8%. This growth is supported by robust commercial property transactions, growth in tourism and retail sectors, and continued foreign and domestic investment in the nation's service sectors. These foundations provide a strong environment for Inspace Creation's continued expansion and market presence.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT INSPACE CREATION BERHAD

Inspace Creation Berhad ("Inspace Creation" or the "Company") is an established provider in the interior fitting-out industry, offering end-to-end solutions for commercial properties. The Company and its subsidiaries ("Inspace Creation Group" or the "Group") offer a comprehensive range of interior fitting-out services from project planning and management, design conceptualisation and build as well as servicing and maintenance services. With a Grade 7 CIDB qualification and ISO 9001:2015 certification, the Group is recognised for its ability to deliver quality services for interior transformations. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Inspace Creation continues to serve a diverse corporate clientele, supported by a proven track record of excellence in the Malaysian workspace market.

For more information, visit https://idpm.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Inspace Creation Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Inspace Creation Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspace-creation-berhad-debuts-strongly-on-ace-market-with-6.00-1165289