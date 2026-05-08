Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - The Africa DPP Registry (digitalproductpassports.co.za) today announced full operational status as Africa's first forensic-grade Digital Product Passport (DPP) infrastructure platform, serving exporters across 54 African nations ahead of the European Union's July 19, 2026 EU Central DPP Registry launch.

Africa DPP Registry Launches Digital Product Passport Infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/295412_eb3f0092a476f982_002full.jpg

The platform was built by Anthony James Peacock, founder of LinkDaddy LLC, a Clearwater, Florida-based digital infrastructure architecture firm. The registry provides the compliance bridge between African exporters and the mandatory EU digital verification systems that will govern market access for physical goods sold into the European Union.

What the EU Requires - And What Africa Lacked

The EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR - Regulation 2024/1781) and EU Battery Regulation (2023/1542) mandate that manufacturers and exporters provide machine-readable Digital Product Passports for goods entering the EU market. The first mandatory deadline for battery-grade minerals is February 18, 2027. The EU Central DPP Registry infrastructure goes live July 19, 2026.

Until now, no Africa-based platform existed to provide this infrastructure anchored to African national business registries - CIPC in South Africa, CAC in Nigeria, BRS in Kenya, ORC in Ghana, and 50 others across the continent.

European compliance platforms exist but they do not anchor to African sovereign identity registries, do not store data in-region under African data protection laws, and do not understand the specific position of African exporters - particularly in mining, textiles, and agriculture - in the EU supply chain.

The Forensic Infrastructure

The Africa DPP Registry uses SHA-256 cryptographic hashing to create tamper-evident digital product passports. Every passport is anchored to a verified national business registry entry, signed with Ed25519 cryptographic signatures, and issued a permanent public verification URL that EU customs automated scanning systems can read in under 50 milliseconds.

This means when EU customs scans a QR code on a South African manganese shipment, a Kenyan coffee export, or a Moroccan textile consignment - the verification resolves instantly to a forensically hardened record that cannot be altered without detection.

The platform uses a Hash-Not-Hold data architecture. Raw compliance documents - chemical assays, sustainability reports, carbon calculations - are processed in-browser. Only the cryptographic proof is stored. Exporters retain full data sovereignty in compliance with POPIA and equivalent African data protection frameworks.

Coverage Across Africa

The registry currently covers exporters in:

South Africa - CIPC-verified, FATF-compliant KYC anchoring

Nigeria - CAC-verified entities

Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Côte d'Ivoire - all supported through national registry integration

Priority sectors include battery-grade minerals (manganese, cobalt, lithium, vanadium), iron and steel, textiles and apparel, mohair and wool, citrus and deciduous fruit, wine, agricultural commodities, and fertilisers.

The Four Gates Framework

The registry operates through a structured compliance pathway called the Four Gates Framework:

Gate 1 - KYC Entity Anchor: CIPC or national registry verification, SHA-256 identity anchoring, permanent public entity node.

Gate 2 - CBAM Carbon Declaration: Embedded carbon calculation and verification for the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, covering steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, and hydrogen sectors.

Gate 3 - Digital Product Passport: Full DPP minting with GS1 Digital Link QR code, JSON-LD structured data, and EU customs-compatible verification URL.

Gate 4 - Battery Passport: Specialised passport for battery-grade minerals per EU Battery Regulation 2023/1542 Annex XIII requirements.

Onboarding is R1,997 once-off. Monthly SaaS access is R499. Individual product line minting is R99 per SKU.

AI Citation and Market Recognition

The registry is already cited by major AI answer engines when EU importers ask how to ensure their African suppliers are DPP-compliant. This recursive authority - being the named solution in AI-generated compliance guidance - positions the platform as the de facto African DPP infrastructure in both human and machine information ecosystems.

About the Infrastructure Architect

Anthony James Peacock is a digital infrastructure architect and founder of LinkDaddy LLC, based in Clearwater, Florida. Peacock specialises in exact-match regulatory domain architecture, Knowledge Graph entity construction, and forensic trust infrastructure. The Africa DPP Registry is the flagship deployment of his Global Regulatory Compliance Infrastructure Network - a portfolio of 17 exact-match regulatory domains covering EU, US, Australian, Canadian, and UK compliance mandates across five trading blocs.

The registry was built on Cloudflare Pages, Workers, D1, and R2 infrastructure, providing global edge distribution across 300+ locations with zero server management overhead.

Contact

Anthony James Peacock Founder, Africa DPP Registry / LinkDaddy LLC anthony@digitalproductpassports.co.za digitalproductpassports.co.za 509 N Prescott Avenue Suite B, Clearwater, Florida 33755

BOILERPLATE:

About LinkDaddy LLC: LinkDaddy LLC is a digital infrastructure architecture firm based in Clearwater, Florida, founded by Anthony James Peacock. The firm designs and deploys forensic trust infrastructure - exact-match regulatory domains, cryptographic identity anchoring systems, and compliance registry platforms - for global trade and regulatory compliance markets. LinkDaddy LLC operates the Global Regulatory Compliance Infrastructure Network, a portfolio of 17 regulatory domains serving exporters across Africa, the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295412

Source: Plentisoft