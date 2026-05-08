Sherman Oaks, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Dr. Austin Harris, board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and founder of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, today announced the expansion of the clinic's precision-based infusion therapy services for patients experiencing treatment-resistant mental health conditions, chronic pain disorders, and substance use-related challenges.

Dr. Austin Harris

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The expansion includes enhanced individualized treatment planning, broader patient access to infusion-based therapies, and increased integration support services designed to provide continuity of care throughout treatment.

Founded in 2019, NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy specializes in physician-supervised infusion treatments that may include IV ketamine therapy, NAD+ therapy, and supportive wellness protocols tailored to individual patient needs. The clinic's care model emphasizes ongoing patient monitoring, individualized dosing considerations, and coordination with mental health and recovery support professionals where appropriate.

"With complex neuropsychiatric and pain conditions, patients often require highly individualized care approaches," said Dr. Austin Harris. "Our goal is to provide a medically supervised treatment environment that prioritizes patient safety, continuous assessment, and personalized treatment planning."

Dr. Austin Harris brings more than 16 years of experience in anesthesiology and critical care medicine to the practice. His background in cardiothoracic anesthesia informs the clinic's emphasis on physiologic monitoring and precision-based infusion management.

In addition to infusion therapies, NeuroRelief offers post-treatment support resources that may include psychotherapy coordination, mindfulness-focused wellness strategies, and recovery support guidance intended to help patients maintain long-term treatment goals.

Dr. Austin Harris earned his medical degree from St. George's University and completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of California, Irvine. He later completed a fellowship in cardiothoracic anesthesiology at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. He also holds certification in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and integration-focused therapeutic modalities.

NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy is located in Sherman Oaks, California, and provides individualized infusion-based treatment services under physician supervision.

For additional information about Dr. Austin Harris or NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, visit https://neuroreliefketamine.com/.

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Source: GYT